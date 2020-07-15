Western Kentucky redshirt senior forward Carson Williams was named to the 2019-20 NABC Honors Court for his academic success, as announced Wednesday by the National Association of Basketball Coaches.
In order to be named to the NABC Honors Court, a student-athlete must be academically a junior or senior, have a cumulative grade point average of 3.2 or higher and have completed at least one year at their current institution.
The Owenton native completed his requirements for a bachelor’s degree in criminology in fall 2019 with a 3.82 grade-point average. He began taking graduate courses toward a master’s in organizational leadership in spring 2020.
Since transferring to WKU, he has been named to the WKU President’s List each of the last three semesters and also received the Conference USA Commissioner’s Medal in spring 2020.
Williams was also named to the 2019-20 CoSIDA Academic All-District Team and the Conference USA All-Academic Team this year.
The forward started 29 of 30 games for the Hilltoppers as a junior, averaging 14 points and 6.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 34 minutes per outing.
He shot 55.5 percent from the field, 39 percent from 3-point range and 75 percent from the free-throw line. He was named to the All-Conference USA Third Team.
