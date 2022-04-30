College football’s all-time single season passing touchdowns and passing yards leader has had his name called in the NFL Draft.
Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe was selected in the fourth round with the 137th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots on Saturday.
Zappe is the second WKU player selected in the draft – DeAngelo Malone was taken in the third round by the Atlanta Falcons on Friday night.
The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Victoria, Texas, native spent one season at WKU after transferring from FCS Houston Baptist. He quarterbacked the Hilltoppers to a 9-5 record and an appearance in the Conference USA championship game, as well as a victory over Appalachian State in the Boca Raton Bowl.
Zappe finished his lone season at WKU with 5,987 yards and 62 touchdowns on 475-of-686 passing with 11 interceptions. He broke FBS records for touchdown passes and passing yards in a season, and was named C-USA’s Most Valuable Player, as well as the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award winner.
He participated in the NFL Scouting Combine and the Reese’s Senior Bowl since the conclusion of the season. In the senior game, Zappe threw for 103 yards on 8-of-13 passing with an interception.
Zappe is the second WKU player selected in the draft after the program hadn’t had a player drafted since Mike White and Joel Iyiegbuniwe were taken in the fourth and fifth rounds in 2018, respectively, by the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys. He’s the 37th overall player from the program to be drafted and ninth since 2016, and the third quarterback during that time. In addition to White, Brandon Doughty was taken by the Miami Dolphins in the seventh round of the 2016 draft.{&end}
