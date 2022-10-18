Western tops Austin Peay 38-27 in home opener
Buy Now

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers wide receiver Craig Burt Jr. (1) holds onto the ball as Austin Peay Governors defensive back Devin Smith (0) attempts to tackle him in the Hilltoppers’ 38-27 season-opener win against Austin Peay at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)

Western Kentucky wide receiver Craig Burt Jr. on Tuesday announced his intention to enter the transfer portal.

– Follow sports reporter Jared MacDonald on Twitter @JMacDonaldSport or visit bgdailynews.com.