Western Kentucky Hilltoppers wide receiver Craig Burt Jr. (1) holds onto the ball as Austin Peay Governors defensive back Devin Smith (0) attempts to tackle him in the Hilltoppers’ 38-27 season-opener win against Austin Peay at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky wide receiver Craig Burt Jr. on Tuesday announced his intention to enter the transfer portal.
“After long and careful consideration, I have made the difficult decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal,” Burt wrote in a post on Twitter. “ I would like to thank my coaches, teammates, and the whole WKU community for the support over the last 3 seasons. This was definitely not an easy decision. I will continue to finish classes throughout the remainder of the semester, and will graduate this fall. Thank you again for all the memories, excited to see what the future holds!”
Burt, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound senior from Columbus, Ohio, played in four games this season. He had 70 yards on four receptions and also saw action on special teams. He had not been with the team since after the FIU game, and when asked about his status Sept. 29, head coach Tyson Helton said, “I don’t have any status on Craig Burt.” Burt was not targeted in the 73-0 blowout against the Panthers, after having two catches for 27 yards on two targets the week before at Indiana. He had a 25-yard reception on his only target at Hawaii, and had one catch for 18 yards on two targets in the opener against Austin Peay.
Burt was with the Hilltoppers for the last two seasons after transferring from Hutchinson Community College.
Last season, he played in all 14 games and caught 13 passes for 220 yards and a touchdown. Burt played in all but one game in 2020 during his first season with the program, and started eight of those games. He had 166 yards and two touchdowns on 23 receptions. Burt was rated a three-star JuCo prospect out of Hutchinson.
The Hilltoppers are currently 4-3 overall and 2-1 in Conference USA play, and are scheduled to play Friday at Houchens-Smith Stadium against UAB. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
