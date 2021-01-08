Western Kentucky announced the signing of Daewood Davis and Boe Wilson on Friday.
Davis, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound redshirt junior, comes from Oregon, where he spent time at both wide receiver and defensive back. Davis is listed as a wide receiver on WKU's roster.
"Time to get to work," Davis wrote in a quote tweet of the announcement.
Davis, who announced his commitment to WKU via Twitter earlier this week, redshirted during the 2017 season and played in seven games with one reception for 13 yards in 2018. He moved to cornerback after the season and started the 2019 fall camp at the position, but moved back to wide receiver and played in 13 games, recording nine receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown, and also appeared on special teams.
He was a consensus three-star prospect out of Deerfield Beach (Fla.) High School – the same school that recently-signed defensive back Miguel Edwards attended. Edwards comes to WKU from Independence Community College.
In total, the Hilltoppers have signed 11 players in the class, and of those, nine are transfers. In addition to Davis, WKU has announced the signing of defensive end Michael Pitts and defensive back Tre Shaw this week.
Wilson is a 6-foot-3, 300-pound guard that comes as a graduate student after appearing in 39 games over four years for Nebraska, including 23 starts over the last three seasons. He was named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention in 2018. He was ranked among the top 10 offensive guards in the country by Scout and ESPN out of Lee's Summit West (Mo.) High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.