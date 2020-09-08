Senior wide receiver Jacquez Sloan is no longer part of Western Kentucky's football team.
The 5-foot-9, 165-pound Atlanta native, who was the second-leading returning receiver for the Hilltoppers, has entered the transfer portal and is no longer with the program, WKU confirmed to the Daily News on Tuesday.
247Sports was the first to report Sloan had entered the transfer portal.
"Too Excited To Start This New Journey," Sloan tweeted at 8:57 a.m. Tuesday, with a laughing emoji.
Sloan followed the tweet with a farewell note at 4:44 p.m. with the caption "Thank You Western," with a peace sign emoji.
"I Want To Thank WKU For The Opportunity To Further My Education & Play The Sport That I Love. To My Brothers I've Met Over These Past Years, Good Luck This Year, I Love Y'all Boys & I Will Miss Y'all The Most!!" he wrote in the note. "After Talking With My Family I Have Decided To Enter The Transfer Portal To Continue My Academics & Football Career. My Recruitment Is Now 100% Open!!"
Sloan had 297 yards receiving and one touchdown on 34 receptions last season. He finished the year with 628 all-purpose yards.
He appeared in nine games, starting six, as a sophomore in 2018 and posted 31 receptions for 495 yards, before suffering a season-ending injury in the second quarter at Middle Tennessee. Sloan had 12 receptions for 182 yards and two touchdowns his freshman season.
WKU head coach Tyson Helton talked about his team's depth at receiver last week after announcing Tyrrell "Piggy T" Pigrome as the starting quarterback.
"I think we've got good depth at receiver and so that ball will get spread around pretty good," he said. "I think we actually have more depth this year than we had last year, and so we've just got to be able to maximize that talent the best we can."
WKU returns Jahcour Pearson, the second-leading receiver from last year behind Lucky Jackson. Pearson had 804 yards and seven touchdowns on 76 receptions. Sophomore tight end Josh Simon had 30 receptions for 430 yards and four touchdowns, and running back Gaej Walker had 24 receptions for 140 yards.
The staff said earlier in camp they had been impressed with Mitchell Tinsley and Craig Burt Jr., who come to WKU from Hutchinson Community College, as well as sophomore Dayton Wade and freshman Malachi Corley.
WKU is scheduled to open the season at 7 p.m. Saturday at Louisville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.