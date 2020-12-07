Before Sunday, Dakota Thomas couldn't be found anywhere on Western Kentucky's stat sheet, but when the true freshman wide receiver got his opportunity at Jerry Richardson Stadium against Charlotte, he made the most of it.
"See, I've been waiting on this moment since I came into Western, so I was ready," Thomas said after the team's 37-19 win. "I was just waiting, my time came and I came through."
Thomas led WKU receivers in his debut, catching five passes for 78 yards in the Hilltoppers' best offensive performance of the season.
"He's done a great job of working hard and we were pretty thin at receiver," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said after the game. "He's been improving every week and we always talk about you've got to earn the right to play, and he's shown in practice the past couple weeks that he deserved the right to play. You never know until the lights turn on how guys are going to perform. He got his opportunity today and he showed out."
WKU entered the fall believing its depth at receiver was a strength. Before the opener at Louisville, second-leading returning receiver Jacquez Sloan entered the transfer portal, and after WKU's loss to Liberty in Week 2, leading returning receiver Jahcour Pearson did as well. Mitchell Tinsley and Craig Burt Jr. have been two of the top targets for WKU's quarterbacks the entire season, but Dayton Wade and Xavier Lane stepped up starting in WKU's third game of the season at Middle Tennessee.
Wade, then the team's top receiver, was injured and hasn't played since the Nov. 14 win over Chattanooga, and Xavier Lane was unavailable against Charlotte because of a knee injury sustained Nov. 21 against FIU. Receiver Jeremiah Fails also entered the transfer portal last week.
Thomas, a three-star recruit out of Shiloh High School in Snellville, Ga., who chose WKU over others like Louisville, Minnesota and Penn State, says he's been battling a pulled hamstring and strained groin this fall, but had been working for his opportunity.
"The coaches, they loved me so they've been preparing me to get ready for the game," Thomas said. "Plus I've been hurt all year, so it's been hard, but I came back and I'm straight now."
Helton said before the game WKU was "on a skeleton crew at receiver, but we like who we've got," and added "they're good soldiers." Thomas continued to work with starting quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome leading up to the game, and it paid off in Sunday's regular-season finale.
"We had that connection," Thomas said. "We've been practicing for like two weeks. He's been throwing it to me. Usually when I was hurt, he didn't throw it to me like that, but now we've got that connection."
Thomas was first targeted in the second quarter when WKU had a 10-0 lead, but it fell incomplete. On the next play, Pigrome hit the freshman for a 9-yard gain for his first college reception, and added a 10-yard reception in the drive that later stalled out.
He added a 7-yard reception on WKU's next drive, which helped lead to a touchdown with 19 seconds left until halftime that put the Hilltoppers up 17-0.
WKU added a field goal in its first drive of the second half, and after the defense forced a three-and-out from the Charlotte offense, Thomas continued to produce.
He caught a 15-yard pass on the drive's opening play to get to the Charlotte 44, which was followed by a 5-yard completion to tight end Josh Simon. Thomas collected a 37-yard reception on the next play to help set up a 3-yard scoring pass to Tinsley.
"(Thomas) made a great catch down the field there. I was trying to call for pass interference, but he caught it so there was no need to," Helton said. "It's great to see a young freshman step up and do what he did."
His 78 yards and five receptions led WKU receivers. Tinsley had 30 yards on five receptions and freshman Malachi Corley had three receptions for 40 yards. Simon finished with two receptions for 42 yards, and Gaej Walker, Terez Traynor and Burt each had a reception for a combined 28 yards.
Sunday's victory may have been the only chance for Thomas to play this season – it was the final game of the regular season, and WKU's bowl prospects are not yet known – but if it is, Thomas proved he could be a playmaker moving forward.
"We can know what we have for next year," Thomas said. "We can prepare and see what we have, basically."
