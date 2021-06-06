A year that started with uncertainty if sports would even take place at Western Kentucky turned into a year of success for the Hilltoppers.
Like others across the nation, the university’s athletics programs were forced to face challenging circumstances while navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was still able to capture several Conference USA titles and set program-best marks in a year in WKU sports that recently came to a close.
“The analogy I try to use when I go back to a year ago with what we were looking at, it was almost like we knew we had to navigate our way through a forest that nobody had ever walked through before and obviously there was a lot of uncertainty with that,” WKU director of athletics Todd Stewart said. “ ... Knowing the facts as they were, we felt like we could do it. Everybody wanted an opportunity to try.
“To our athletes’ credit, they bought into the protocols that they had to follow, our coaches did a great job, our staff did a great job and everybody really just locked arms and marched forward. I think once we got into the year, obviously we knew it was going to be different, but we realized, ‘Hey, we can do this.’ We kept going and then I think you fast forward through all of it and, to me, we came out on the other side of the forest and it was a bright, sunny day. Not only was there a feeling of, ‘We did it,’ but I think some really special things happened along the way – some things that certainly would not have happened if we hadn’t of played, some things that had either never happened before or hadn’t happened in a long time.”
THE BREAKDOWN
WKU claimed five C-USA titles, which ties for second-most across the league with Charlotte and behind only Middle Tennessee’s six. WKU won regular-season titles in men’s basketball, women’s soccer and volleyball, and tournament titles in volleyball and softball.
Middle Tennessee claimed titles in women’s cross country, women’s basketball (regular-season and tournament), men’s tennis, men’s golf and women’s track and field. Charlotte’s titles came in men’s cross country, men’s indoor track and field, softball (regular-season), men’s outdoor track and field and baseball (regular-season).
The five league titles are WKU’s most since claiming a league-most seven during 2016-17 – its third straight year leading C-USA since joining in 2014.
“One thing we all take a lot of pride in is we really feel we have a winning culture. That every program across the board, the expectation is to win and the goals are always high,” Stewart said. “Once we decided to play this year, the goals didn’t change – the goals still remained the same. We feel like, if we’re going to do something and they keep score, then our goal’s to win. I cannot imagine approaching it any other way. But all that being said, I think it was probably extra special because of what everybody had to go through just to play.”
WKU’s $23,499,357 budget in the 2020-21 fiscal year is the 13th-smallest of the 14 C-USA schools and below the league average of $27,547,020. Despite that, WKU’s 32 conference titles since joining C-USA leads the league and is eight more than Middle Tennessee’s 24. The league average during the seven-year span is 13.7 conference titles. Since 2014, WKU is the only FBS school to lead its conference in championships while ranking in the bottom 25% of its league in budget.
WKU also saw success in the classroom. Its 3.19 cumulative GPA was the highest in the athletics department’s history, and 13 of WKU’s 14 athletic programs had a GPA of 3.0 or higher, while 10 had a GPA of 3.2 or higher. The spring graduates’ 3.35 average GPA was the highest graduating class for WKU athletics since 2010 and its 208 student-athletes garnering Commissioner’s Honor Roll recognition were its most since joining C-USA.
UNCERTAIN START
On the day WKU’s basketball teams were scheduled to play its first games in the 2020 C-USA Tournament, the sports world came to a screeching halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Spring sports were also shut down, and questions arose around the country about whether sports would take place in the fall.
The university began reintroducing athletes to campus June 8, with roughly 65 members of the football team returning for voluntary workouts, before others returned at staggered dates throughout the summer while having to undergo new COVID-19 protocols.
After revisions to the schedule, WKU’s football team opened its season at Louisville with a 35-21 defeat. The next week, the Hilltoppers welcomed Liberty and a limited crowd to Houchens-Smith Stadium and fell 30-24.
It was that point where Stewart knew getting through the year was a real possibility.
“I think once we played an away and a home, I think there really was a feeling of, ‘We can do this. It’s not as bad as maybe what we thought it would be,’ in terms of the challenges,” Stewart said. “Every week was a new week and there were adjustments to be made, but I think after we had a home game and an away game the confidence that we can do this grew a lot for everybody.”
Against a tough schedule, the Hilltoppers started 2-6, but rallied to win their final three regular-season games and were invited to play Georgia State in the LendingTree Bowl in Mobile, Ala., where the Panthers came away with a 39-21 victory.
KEEPING IT GOING
Other sports, like cross country and golf, also saw limited action in the fall, while traditional fall sports like soccer and volleyball were moved to the spring.
Basketball saw a delayed start, causing a flurry of changes and a “wild west” of scheduling, but the Hilltoppers started a 21-8 season – the 47th 20-win season in program history, despite a smaller slate of games – in Sioux Falls, S.D., and ended it in the National Invitation Tournament quarterfinals. WKU won C-USA’s East Division title and had the best overall winning percentage across the league in the regular season. It was the program’s first regular-season conference title since 2009.
But the Hilltoppers were unable to claim the league’s tournament title and advance to the NCAA Tournament – a disappointment for the program and its fans. In the championship game, WKU went down 17-0 to start against North Texas before battling back to take the lead, which they gave up late and eventually lost 61-57 in overtime.
“Certainly losing in the conference championship game, in the nine years I’ve been the athletic director here, that was the most disappointing loss of any sport during the nine years,” Stewart said. “That was a tough loss. As disappointing as it was for our fans, if they had been in our locker room after the game, they would have seen how much our players hurt.
“ ... I don’t feel it’s fair any year, but particularly this year, to say, ‘OK, if you make the NCAA Tournament the season’s a success and if you don’t, it’s not.’ I get the disappointment because I feel this roster was built for the NCAA Tournament and if we had made it, we certainly could have advanced. We’ll never know, but that’s just my personal opinion. But because that didn’t happen, I don’t think it’s fair to say this season was a failure because we won a conference championship, which we hadn’t done in a regular season since 2009 – it’s kind of hard to believe, but that’s the reality of it – and then I think to have some really good wins along the way – winning at Alabama, beating a Memphis program that simply won’t schedule us ... going to the NIT – I think that showed a lot, too.”
Charles Bassey helped put a national spotlight on the team. The center was named an All-American by several outlets, including USBWA (Third Team), USA TODAY (Third Team), Basketball Times (Second Team) and Lute Olson Award, and was an honorable mention All-American by the Associated Press.
The Lady Toppers faced the challenges of inexperience in 2020-21. They graduated four contributors from a team with the 31st-best RPI in the country that was expected to make a run in the C-USA Tournament. In addition, they were without starting guard Sherry Porter, who opted out of the season, and all-conference forward Raneem Elgedawy for the beginning half of the year.
Seven Lady Toppers made their collegiate debut in the season-opener and the team finished the year 7-16.
WESTERN WOMEN’S SUCCESS
Several other WKU women’s programs posted strong seasons, however, and highlighted 2020-21 spring sports.
The volleyball team had one of its best – if not best – seasons ever. The Lady Toppers finished as the No. 16 team in the final American Volleyball Coaches Association poll, which was the highest final ranking in program history and matched the highest ranking the program had ever seen.
WKU posted its first-ever undefeated regular season, then claimed its sixth C-USA Tournament title in seven seasons in the league. The Lady Toppers advanced to its first Sweet 16, where it fell to eventual national champion Kentucky. WKU’s .958 winning percentage was the highest in program history. Junior middle hitter Lauren Matthews was an AVCA Second Team All-American – the highest individual honor the program has received – and Paige Briggs and Nadia Dieudonne were Honorable Mention All-Americans.
“It’s funny, I always tease (volleyball coach) Travis Hudson that he never rebuilds, he just reloads, but I believe that,” Stewart said. “He makes it look easy, our players make it look easy, but it’s not easy. Winning a conference championship is not easy, winning NCAA Tournament games is not easy, and I hope the amount of success they’ve had, people never take it for granted.
“After the previous year when we were 31-1 in the regular season, I remember talking to Travis and saying, ‘This will be the greatest regular season in program history, Travis, because, if you think about it, the only way you could have a regular season better would be to go undefeated.’ Lo and behold, we went undefeated and got into the NCAA Tournament.”
In soccer, WKU finished 8-2-2 and claimed its first-ever C-USA Tournament victory when it beat UAB 1-0 in the first round. The Lady Toppers picked up their first-ever All-American honor when junior midfielder Ambere Barnett – who was also named C-USA Player of the Year and Midfielder of the Year – was recognized as a United Soccer Coaches Third Team All-American.
In softball, the Hilltoppers claimed its final league title of the year by battling back from the losers’ bracket with elimination-game victories over Charlotte and North Texas, before crushing UAB 13-4 in the championship for its second C-USA Tournament title and first since 2015.
To make it even more special, WKU did it on its home field.
“I said it then and I really do believe it, but the day we won the conference championship here was arguably one of the greatest, if not the greatest day, in program history from the standpoint of everything that led to that, and that day itself,” Stewart said. “We won a conference championship, we had great weather, had a great crowd – the best crowd I can recall us having for a softball game – it was a nationally televised game and we had never had a nationally televised game at our complex before.
“That was all the ingredients in the recipe and you mix all that up and it was just a wonderful day for the program.”
The Lady Topper golf team posted its best team finish in a conference tournament by tying for second in the C-USA Women’s Golf Championships with an 11-over 875. Led by Mary Joiner and Megan Clarke, who were named all-conference golfers, WKU posted its best season stroke average in program history at 295.27, while eight of the team’s 10 54-hole scores made the program’s top-25 scores list.
LOOKING AHEAD
While other programs look to improve in the coming year, those that saw success in 2020-21 will look to continue that and have a good chance to.
With the NCAA issuing a blanket waiver for an additional year of eligibility in many sports, WKU will see several familiar faces back in 2021-22 that wouldn’t normally return any other year.
A Thursday night football game at Houchens-Smith Stadium against UT Martin will highlight the return of WKU sports next fall, and with that comes the return of full-capacity crowds. WKU will continue to follow state and local health guidelines for attendance and other procedures, it said in a June 1 news release.
“I think we’re all excited to have fans back and I know they’re all excited. While we were able to pull it off, the limited attendance, it just wasn’t the same from an atmosphere standpoint,” Stewart said. “ ... I think everybody adjusted, but I think having fans back and the energy and excitement that comes with fans and students and the band and all of that that we really missed to a large extent will be great. The game-day experience, I think, will just be so much better.
“I feel we’re well positioned to have an outstanding year across the board. ... I think most of our sport programs return a good portion of their roster. Hopefully when we sit down a year from now that 32 is much higher than 32. We’ll see. It’s not easy, but that’s obviously what the goals are.”
A return to normalcy will be welcomed at WKU, but despite the challenges presented throughout 2020-21, the Hilltoppers were able to post a successful year in athletics.
“When I look back on all of it, I just have a lot of pride in our athletes and our coaches and our staff and everybody’s ability to navigate through it and turned what could’ve been a season of adversity into one of really a lot of achievements and a lot to be proud of,” Stewart said.{&end}