NASHVILLE – When the Kansas City Chiefs took the field before Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium, there were plenty of Kansas City fans in the stands ready to cheer in the visiting team.
One Kansas City player in particular had his own cheering section – former WKU tight end Deon Yelder, now in his second season in the NFL. For the Louisville Southern graduate, Sunday was a chance to come back close to his old stomping grounds and continue to learn on the job, making the most of his opportunity to play for one of the NFL’s most dynamic offenses.
Yelder said WKU athletic director Todd Stewart was among the small contingent of family and friends who made the trip to Nashville to say hello and cheer him on. And while the result wasn’t what Yelder and Kansas City wanted, a 35-32 loss to the Titans, Yelder said it was good to catch up with friends and family.
“It was great to be back close to my school,” Yelder said. “I haven’t been there in a while, but it felt like I was home.”
Yelder played a handful of snaps for Kansas City, catching one pass for seven yards – his third reception of the year.
For Yelder, originally signed by New Orleans and placed on the Saints’ practice squad before joining Kansas City last October, it’s a continuing process with the second-year tight end learning on the job.
“It’s a great experience, especially learning from the tight ends I have been around – (Travis Kelce in Kansas City), (Ben Watson) in New Orleans,” Yelder said. “Just building and learning and being able to be coached, that is the main thing. I am just working on the little things I know I need to develop to get better.
“... Everybody is a family here. That’s one thing I liked about this place when I got here – it’s a family. When one person is injured, another steps up.”
Yelder said working with Kelce has really been a blessing and allowed him to continue to develop his game.
“In practice he looks at the stuff I do and tells me little tips,” Yelder said. “When I am watching film at home I am watching him, watching how he can change direction and still come out of that break and be able to keep his pads level.
“One thing I’ve really picked up here is being able to read defenses, start dealing with coverages and things like that.”
There is also the chance to work with MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who returned from an injury and threw for 446 yards and three touchdowns, including an athletic 63-yard touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman where Mahomes threw while jumping in the air to avoid the rush to get off the pass and hit Hardman in stride.
“That was crazy right there, but with (Mahomes) anything is possible,” Yelder said.
While Yelder is focused on his professional career, he said he keeps an eye on his former team WKU, adding he was impressed with Saturday’s 45-19 win at Arkansas.
“It’s like everything is coming together for them – coach (Tyson) Helton and especially at quarterback, Ty Storey,” Yelder said. “That was amazing what he did yesterday, especially going back to Arkansas. I’m very proud of Western Kentucky.”
As Yelder’s second full season the NFL winds down, the 24-year-old said his personal goals remain simple – continue to improve and continue to learn.
“I just think about it like this, I am just trying to get better,” Yelder said. “I ain’t really looking too far in the future. Right now I am just looking at myself in the mirror figuring out ways to get myself better. At the end of the day, you have to get better or things happen.”{&end}
