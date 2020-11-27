Greg Collins likes to start the season with some good competition.
In his first two years as the Western Kentucky women’s basketball head coach, his teams have opened against top-10 Louisville teams. The year before, when he was an assistant, the Lady Toppers opened against Missouri.
This season will be no different, as WKU is scheduled to travel to Knoxville, Tenn., for a 1 p.m. game Saturday against Tennessee, where the Lady Toppers will debut a new-look team.
“I always like starting off the season with a great opponent. I think there’s a reason NASCAR has the Daytona 500 first,” Collins said. “I think that’s great to start off with a team that gives you a lot of energy, a lot of momentum in your practices to keep your practices focused. You find out early on where you stand, what you’re good at doing and what you need to work on. We’re going to find out on Saturday just where we stand. They’re a really good team.”
This season will feature an influx of youth, at least at the beginning of the year. Graduated are Dee Givens, Whitney Creech, Alexis Brewer and Sandra Skinner from a 22-7 team that returned 86 percent of its offensive production from the 2018-19 season. WKU will also be without Sherry Porter, WKU’s “ball hawk” on defense, as Collins calls her, because she has opted out for the season, and will be without Raneem Elgedawy, who is still with her family in Alexandria, Egypt, but the team is hopeful she will be able to return at some point.
That leaves Meral Abdelgawad as the lone returning starter from last year’s team that finished 22-7 and earned the No. 3 seed in the Conference USA Tournament, before the event was canceled due to COVID-19 just hours before the Lady Toppers were scheduled to tip off their first game.
She averaged 8.3 points and 3.7 rebounds, and had a strong closing stretch, with double-digit scoring performances in six of the team’s final nine games.
“It’s different than last year. Everything’s different,” Abdelgawad said Monday. “We are trying. We’re happy to get back here and we start the season next week, so that’s the most important thing right now.”
WKU will also need Myriah Haywood (1.8 points per game, 1.5 rebounds per game) and Fatou Pouye (3.0 ppg, 3.1 rpg) to step into a larger role, after contributing off the bench last season.
“It’s definitely not easy. We don’t have a lot of players (from) last year. We had Dee, Whit – a lot of players that had a lot of experience,” Pouye said. “This year it’s different because we have six freshmen. It’s challenging because, me too, I can say I’m kind of new because it’s just my second year, but it’s something you have to do. I have to step up to be a leader to help the freshmen even though it won’t be easy at all.”
But, if those three start, it still leaves two holes in the opening lineup, plus minutes off the bench, for players who have yet to play in a college basketball game. The league’s coaches still picked WKU to finish fifth in C-USA, behind Middle Tennessee, Rice, Old Dominion and Charlotte.
It’s a group that includes redshirt freshman Tori Hunter, and true freshmen Hope Sivori, Jenna Kallenberg, Ally Collett, Megan Landsiedel, Jordan Smith and Selma Kulo. WKU has split workout sessions to two-a-days, instead of having one long practice, to try to get the young players acclimated to college.
“I’m pleased with where we are given our youth and inexperience. Their work ethic and their effort has been tremendous, and that part is a real positive,” Collins said. “The part you can’t get in practice is experience.
“We’re going to just have to go play games, and there’s no way to get experience but to get experience. That’s the next step in our learning curve and we’re looking forward to the challenge of all the games, not just our opening game, but every game we get is going to be a challenge. That’ll be part of our learning curve.”
After Tennessee, WKU is scheduled to face Ball State, Little Rock, Bellarmine, Mercer and Samford, before beginning a newly-formatted C-USA schedule. C-USA will feature an 18-game format where schools will play two games per visit at four select C-USA campuses, and will host four teams for a two-game series. Teams will also have a home-and-home opportunity with a designated rival opponent. Games will be played back-to-back days on Friday and Saturday, with the exception of WKU’s rivalry game with Marshall, which will take place Jan. 14 and 17.
Saturday, though, will give a good indication of where WKU stands with a young group. Tennessee is receiving votes in national polls, and is coming off a 21-10 season where it tied for third in the SEC in the first year under Kellie Harper. Tennessee returns five of its top six scorers and rebounders, including four starters – Rennia Davis, Rae Burrell, Tamari Key and Jordan Horston. Davis (18 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 2.5 apg), a 6-foot-2 guard, was First Team All-SEC last year.
WKU and Tennessee haven’t met since 1998, when the then-No. 1 Lady Vols won in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Tennessee is 7-1 all-time against WKU, and the last four times the two have met were in the NCAA Tournament in 1991, 1992, 1995 and 1998. WKU’s lone win came in 1992, when WKU beat the Lady Vols in the Sweet 16.
Tennessee has 1,384 wins as a program, which is the most all-time, and WKU has 1,026, the 11th-most all-time.
“The cool thing about playing Tennessee is just that – playing Tennessee, and the history there. It’ll be a neat atmosphere for these young ladies to walk into that arena and just to see the orange and be on that floor that they all know what the history is there,” Collins said. “It gives us an opportunity to talk about the history here that we have at Western Kentucky and helps them understand how important and how special this winning tradition here is at Western Kentucky.”
WKU went 13-0 at home last season and has a home winning streak of 15 games. The Lady Toppers are also coming off their eighth-straight 20-win season.
Those are streaks WKU will look to continue this season, but Collins knows it could be tough with youth and the challenges presented in scheduling due to COVID-19.
“Obviously we want to win. It would be ideal if we can continue our streak of 20 wins,” Collins said. “At this point, it would be nice to make sure we’re going to get 20 games, let alone 20 wins.
“ ... I think, as I’ve told the players, we can only control what we can control, we can only do what we can do, and I think the most important thing is we stay positive, keep swimming, keep moving forward. I think you can set those goals, you can have ideas, but you’ve got to be flexible, you’ve got to be ready to move and to keep your eyes on moving forward. I think our players have done a really good job with that so far.”
- WESTERN KENTUCKY (22-7) AT TENNESSEE (21-10)
1 p.m., Saturday, Knoxville, Tenn.
Probable starters
TENNESSEE
- Rennia Davis, g/f, 6-2, sr. (18.0 ppg, 8.2 rpg); Tamari Key, c, 6-5, so. (7.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg); Rae Burrell, g/f, 6-1, jr. (10.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg); Jordan Horston, g, 6-2, so. (10.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg); Marta Suarez, g/f, 6-2, fr. (N/A).
WESTERN KENTUCKY
- Myriah Haywood, g, 5-11, r-so. (1.8 ppg, 1.5 rpg); Fatou Pouye, f, 6-0, sr. (3.0 ppg, 3.1 rpg); Meral Abdelgawad, g, 5-11, jr. (8.3 ppg, 3.7 rpg); Ally Collett, g, 5-7, fr. (N/A); Selma Kulo, f, 6-4, fr. (N/A).
Television
SECN+
Radio
ESPN 102.7 FM and 1450 AM in BG
Coaches
Kellie Harper (21-10 second season; 306-218 overall), Tennessee; Greg Collins (41-22 third season; 41-22 overall), WKU.
Series record
Tennessee leads the series 7-1 (Tennessee won the last meeting 89-62 on March 16, 1998, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Knoxville, Tenn.)
Last time out
Season opener for both teams.
- 2019-20 stats
