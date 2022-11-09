After taking a 14-0 lead just over three minutes into Saturday’s game at Charlotte, Western Kentucky tried for the dagger with an onside kick, but couldn’t recover.
It didn’t hurt the Hilltoppers’ momentum, though.
On Charlotte’s next play, Terrion Thompson pushed his way through the offensive line and into quarterback Chris Reynolds for the sack, and WKU continued to dominate the 49ers in a 59-7 victory at Jerry Richardson Stadium.
Thompson, a standout during his prep career at Bowling Green High School, is one of several younger players contributing to the Hilltopper defense recently.
“As a team, we have so many different packages so teams don’t really know what’s coming,” Thompson said. “We have different packages for different personnels we go against. (Defensive coordinator Tyson Summers) puts us in the best spot possible for us to succeed and win.”
Thompson was a longtime starter for the Purples, racking up 128 tackles, seven sacks and five fumble recoveries over four seasons, but the 6-foot, 295-pound defensive tackle didn’t see much action in his first two years at WKU.
He arrived as a walk-on and was a member of the practice squad in 2020, and last season he played in six games with two tackles. This fall, he’s started to emerge as a guy who can go in and make plays for the defense.
“It’s a great story. He was a walk-on. He’s an undersized D-lineman. He’s a big guy, but he’s kind of a shorter, stumpier kind of guy. Great center of gravity. He can hold a point pretty good,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “You didn’t think much about him. He was just a guy out there and then slowly but surely, he starts making plays here and there.
"He’s worked really hard for everything he’s got. He’s such a great person. Our team loves him to death. He’s a huge part of our football team. He’s just going to keep getting better and better and I’m looking forward to watching him over the next couple of years. Really glad he’s with us, for sure.”
With some linemen unavailable this spring, like Darius Shipp and Lorenzo Hernandez, who have each started five of WKU’s 10 games this fall, Thompson saw a lot of action.
By fall camp, defensive line coach Kenny Baker called him his “Swiss army knife,” and said Thompson was “going to find himself on the bus.”
“Man, it started off and I didn’t get much playing time. I was an early freshman, redshirt freshman and then last year coach Baker finally gave me a chance and now he’s starting to trust me,” Thompson said. “Going out here now feels more comfortable and everything’s starting to come easier and really build my way up.”
Thompson has played in all 10 games for WKU with 17 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and three quarterback hurries. The Hilltoppers are 6-4 overall and 4-2 in Conference USA play heading into Saturday’s 1 p.m. game against Rice at Houchens-Smith Stadium. WKU has the second-best scoring defense in C-USA at 22.3 points allowed per game
“I love Terrion. Terrion’s always got a big smile on his face, big personality, funny. I don’t think that there’s a person on the team that doesn’t just naturally get drawn in by him,” Summers said. “If you’ve spent five minutes with him, you’re going to know everything that you need to know. He’s a fantastic teammate.
“Really – I know I’ve said this a couple weeks in a row – I really feel like our defensive line the last three weeks has really, really played well and he’s a big part of that. He is really, in my opinion, playing as well as anybody and our defensive line is totally playing well, but he’s doing a great job, he’s great for our team, he is certainly a we guy and not a me guy. ... There’s not one thing negative you can say in any way, shape or form about Terrion. He’s playing well, he’s a great person and I’m just ecstatic for him that he’s being able to see the proof in the pudding.”
Thompson is just one of several younger players contributing to WKU’s defense in recent weeks.
Sophomore Kendrick Simpkins had seen limited action in his first two seasons, but has moved into a starting safety spot the past five games. He forced a fumble at Charlotte after posting a season-high five tackles the week prior.
True freshman defensive back Anthony Brackenridge had a 42-yard pick-six to put an exclamation mark on the win over the 49ers and added four tackles. Virgil Marshall, another true freshman DB, was tied for third on the team with six tackles, including one for loss, at Charlotte. Redshirt freshman linebacker Aaron Key had five of his 11 tackles on Saturday, but he also has 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery this season. Redshirt freshman defensive back Talique Allen is eighth on the team with 29 tackles, and has added two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
“It’s great for the future. Since I’ve been here, this is probably the most people we’ve used and rotated," Simpkins said. “Talking for now, a lot of teams, they can’t keep up with how many people we roll in. Some of their players might be tired and we’re still 100%. We’ve got a lot of great guys and a lot of high expectations coming into next year for sure.”
While less experienced players have been mixed in and contributed, the Hilltoppers have had plenty of young players highlighting the defense all year. Linebacker JaQues Evans, the team’s leading tackler, is just a sophomore, and cornerback Upton Stout – who has 28 tackles and three interceptions – is just a redshirt freshman, for example.
“I think in the long run, it’s a huge piece for your development. There are some challenges when you play in this system, and you do want to play a lot of different guys,” Summers said. “Through the first three or four games, they’re trying to figure it out, and you’re going to have to go through that process at some point, so we were early in the process, whether it was Hawaii, whether it was Indiana, of making sure we were playing a lot of guys, but in the long run, I think it’s really good for you.
“The other part of it is your players are just naturally – knock on wood – they’re healthier. They’re not taking as many injuries, they’re not taking as many blows, when they’re playing the game they’re not in an exhaustive manner. ... In the long run, I think it’s really going to set us up for success, because you’re going to see guys that have not just had time, but they’ve had time on task being able to go through in the game and we’re really doing that at all three levels. We’re doing that in the defensive line play, the linebacker room and in the secondary. It’s been great for us.”