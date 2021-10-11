Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe was named to the Davey O'Brien Award's "Davey Double" List after his 523-yard, five-touchdown effort Saturday against UTSA, the organization announced Monday.
The Hilltopper quarterback was one of 16 honored for their Week 6 performances.
In addition, Zappe was added to the Davey O'Brien Award Watch List, joining 62 other quarterbacks who were on the list as of Sept. 28. Any player now listed on the preseason watch list is now added to the midseason watch list and will be eligible to be voted as a semifinalist, finalist or winner of the 2021 Davey O'Brien Award, which is presented annually to the most outstanding college football quarterback.
In Saturday night's matchup against the undefeated Roadrunners, Zappe completed 38-of-60 passing attempts for 523 yards, with five touchdown passes and one interception. After 424 yards against UT Martin, 435 at Army and 488 at No. 16/17 Michigan State, Zappe has four of the top 15 passing yard games in Hilltopper history.
The 523 yards were the second-most by an FBS quarterback this season, with Virginia's Brennan Armstrong's 554 yards at North Carolina on Sept. 18 the only performance better. The 523 yards were the 11th-most by a Conference USA quarterback all-time, and the most since Southern Miss' Nick Mullens had 591 against Rice on Oct. 1, 2016.
Through five games, the Victoria, Texas, native has completed 171-of-243 (70.4%) passes for 2,235 yards and 21 touchdowns, compared to only three interceptions. Zappe threw 203 consecutive passes without a pick, the second-longest streak in WKU history behind Tyrell Pigrome's streak of 279 in 2020.
Zappe's 447-yard passing average leads all FBS quarterbacks, with the next-closest being Virginia's Armstrong at 410 yards. The graduate senior transfer from Houston Baptist leads all of college football with 12,239 career passing yards – a 291.4-yard average in 42 career games.
The winner of the National Quarterback of the Week from this list of 16 will be announced Tuesday. The 2021 Davey O'Brien Award Winner will be unveiled live on ESPN on Dec. 9, during the College Football Awards.