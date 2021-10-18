Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe has been named as one of eight quarterbacks for both the Davey O'Brien Award's Great 8 and Manning Award's Stars of the Week, the organizations announced Monday.
The recognition comes following Zappe's standout performance against Old Dominion on Saturday, in which the graduate transfer completed 36-of-54 passes for 397 yards and five touchdowns, including a season-long 74-yard score to Jerreth Sterns. In the first half alone, Zappe went 26-for-38 with 329 yards and four touchdowns to help lead WKU to a commanding 30-3 advantage at the break, before the Hilltoppers cruised to the eventual 43-20 victory.
Through six games this season, Zappe has completed 207-of-297 (70%) passes for 2,632 yards (438.7 per game) and 26 touchdowns (4.3 per game), against only four interceptions. He has thrown for at least 365 yards and three touchdowns in every game this season, including four games with 400-plus yards and three games with five-plus touchdowns.
Zappe is one of only two FBS quarterbacks since 2000 (as far back as records go on www.Sports-Reference.com) with 365-plus yards and three-plus touchdowns in each of their team's first six games of the season, joining Connor Halliday of Washington State, who accomplished the feat in 2013.
Nationally, Zappe currently ranks first in the country in passing yards per game (438.7) and points responsible for (164), while he is tied for first in total passing touchdowns (26).
Zappe and the Hilltoppers will continue Conference USA play Saturday when they head to Miami for a meeting with FIU at 6 p.m. CT.