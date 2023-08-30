Final cutdown day for NFL teams predictably produced plenty of surprises, an annual trend that impacted a handful of Western Kentucky alums battling for a roster spot ahead of next week's season openers.
The biggest surprise came out of New England, as the Patriots inexplicably waived second-year quarterback Bailey Zappe on Tuesday – while also waiving undrafted rookie QB Malik Cunningham out of Louisville, leaving the Pats with only one quarterback on the roster in starter Mac Jones.
That QB shortage in New England appears short-lived, with numerous reports confirming both Zappe and Cunningham have agreed to sign with the team's practice squad after both cleared waivers.
Zappe potentially could rejoin the Patriots' active roster as the backup quarterback ahead of the Sept. 10 season opener at home against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Last season, Zappe showed real flashes of talent as a rookie. He started two games for the injured Jones and led the Patriots to wins in both, finishing the season competing 65 of 92 passes for 781 yards and five touchdowns against three interceptions and three lost fumbles.
Zappe struggled in the preseason, perhaps prompting the Patriots to chance losing him as a waiver claim.
The Zappe move wasn't the only arguably surprising roster decision involving a WKU alum. Jordan Meredith, a former Bowling Green High School standout who has bounced around the league a bit since originally signing with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent last year, stuck with the Las Vegas Raiders as an offensive lineman. Meredith played in one game for the Raiders last year but was twice waived by that franchise, then by the Cleveland Browns before resigning with the Raiders first to the practice squad and then to a reserve/future free agent deal in January.
Meredith, a 6-foot-2, 300-pounder, displayed his versatility by playing multiple positions on the offensive line during training camp and the preseason.
Meredith was one of numerous WKU alums to land on final 53-man rosters.
The others include:
• Mike White (quarterback, Miami Dolphins) – After two seasons with the New York Jets that included seven starts, White opted to join the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent in March. White was a fan favorite in New York, complete 191 of 307 passes for 2,145 yards and eight touchdowns (plus one rushing touchdown). The fifth-year pro is battling to back up Tua Tagovailoa and cleared concussion protocol Sunday after suffering an injury in a preseason game against the Houston Texans.
• Tyler Higbee (tight end, Los Angeles Rams) – Higbee was a lock to make the Rams' roster after totaling 72 catches for 620 yards and three touchdowns last season. Originally fourth-round pick by the Rams in the 2016 NFL draft, Higbee has amassed 306 catches for 3,107 yards and 20 TDs in seven seasons.
• George Fant (offensive lineman, Houston Texans) – Fant, another Bowling Green native who prepped at Warren Central, signed a free-agent deal with the Texans after playing the previous three seasons with the Jets. Fant, entering his eighth NFL season, will play offensive tackle for the Texans.
• DeAngelo Malone (linebacker, Atlanta Falcons) – Malone showed off his combination of speed and power as a rookie last season for the Falcons, totaling 29 tackles and a sack in 15 games. The 6-4, 240-pound Malone was a third-round draft pick by the Falcons in 2022.
• Brodric Martin (defensive tackle, Detroit Lions) – Martin, a 6-5, 330-pound defensive tackle, was the Lions' third-round draft pick (No. 96 overall) in this year's NFL draft. He will by vying to make his professional debut.
Additionally, former WKU wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley earned a spot on the Washington Commanders' 53-man roster as an undrafted rookie free agent. Tinsley spent two seasons playing for the Hilltoppers (2020-21) before transferring to Penn State to finish out his college career. In 2021 at WKU, Tinsley tallied 87 receptions for 1,402 yards and 14 TDs.
Undrafted rookie cornerback Kahlef Hailassie is also back with an NFL franchise a day after getting waived by the Kansas City Chiefs. Hailassie was claimed off waivers by the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday.
Former WKU standout wide receiver Lucky Jackson, who parlayed a breakout season in the XFL into a free-agent deal with the Minnesota Vikings, was waived on Tuesday. He could still sign with the Vikings or another team.
Fellow wideout Daewood Davis, a former WKU standout who joined the Dolphins as a undrafted rookie free agent, was waived with an injury settlement after getting hurt in the team's preseason finale.
Another onetime Hilltopper, offensive lineman Mason Brooks, was waived by the Commanders but rejoined the franchise on the practice squad Wednesday. Brooks spent four seasons at WKU before transferring to Ole Miss for his final year of eligibility in 2022.