BOCA RATON, Fla. – Bailey Zappe had the best individual single season of any quarterback in FBS history.
The Western Kentucky quarterback broke all-time FBS passing yards and touchdown records in the Hilltoppers' 59-38 win over Appalachian State on Saturday in the Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium.
"It means a lot to be able to achieve this with (Jerreth Sterns), the rest of my teammates," Zappe said. "It just makes it even more special to come out with the W as well – that was our main goal coming into this game, no matter the records. ... We were able to do that and then also break those records, so it makes it that much better."
The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Victoria, Texas, native finished the game with 422 yards and six touchdowns on 33-of-47 passing, and finished the season with 5,967 yards and 62 touchdowns on 475-of-686 passing with 11 interceptions.
Zappe, who was named Conference USA's MVP following a record-setting game in the league's championship game, entered the game 289 yards from breaking Texas Tech's B.J. Symons' record of 5,833 yards in 14 games in 2003 and five touchdowns from breaking LSU's Joe Burrow's record of 60 touchdown passes set in 15 games in the Tigers' 2019 national championship season.
Zappe had his name at the top of the record books by the end of the first half Saturday.
He threw for 311 yards and four touchdowns on 24-31 passing through two quarters as WKU took a 31-24 lead into the break against the Mountaineers. Zappe broke the single-season passing yards record with a 43-yard completion to Jerreth Sterns in the second quarter, and tied Burrow's mark of 60 touchdowns later that drive with a 10-yard completion to Sterns.
"I guess now I’m just a scrub, thanks Bailey Zappe," Symons tweeted. "Congrats brother, phenomenal season and an outstanding accomplishment.
"Been an honor to have my name associated with this record for 18 years, but make no mistake this is a team record. Collectively we all pass the torch."
Zappe broke the touchdowns record with a 2-yard pass to Mitchell Tinsley midway through the third quarter.
"The passing piece, that's usually a pretty normal day for us," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. "I felt like, so long as he stayed healthy, he would be fine there. It was hard to go out there and say you're going to break the touchdown record and he beats it by two. That was tremendous. We're all holding our breath on that last touchdown when he finally beat it."
Appalachian State had allowed just 12 passing touchdowns in 13 games leading into Saturday's Boca Raton Bowl.
"You watch the tape and it was the same way versus Michigan State, same way versus Indiana, same way versus Army and UTSA. He's a hell of a football player," Appalachian State coach Shawn Clark said. "I had a chance to be around him this week and he's an outstanding young man. To sit here and try to find something wrong with him would be a disservice to him and that program across the hall.
"I just want to say it was great to meet him, he's a great young man and I'm happy for him – I'm not happy he beat us, but happy for him because of the way he represented himself."
Saturday marked the final college game of Zappe's career. He was at WKU for just one season, after spending the beginning of his career at Houston Baptist. He transferred to WKU after the Hilltoppers hired HBU offensive coordinator Zach Kittley to fill the same position – Kittley is also leaving following Saturday's game to take the offensive coordinator role at Texas Tech – and came into this season as college football's leading passer with over 10,000 yards.
Zappe finished his career between HBU and WKU with a combined 15,971 yards and 140 touchdowns on 1375-of-2163 passing with 50 interceptions.
Zappe is next expected to play in the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl on Feb. 5. He says he'll likely have two weeks off before returning to training.
"I'm literally getting back tonight, hopping in the truck tomorrow and driving all the way back to Victoria and then I'm just going to kind of relax, try to forget about football – I don't think that's possible – but try to get away and get ready for the first week of January, I head out and start training."