HOUSTON -- Bailey Zappe had a happy homecoming.
The Western Kentucky quarterback threw for 482 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Hilltoppers to a 42-21 victory Saturday over Rice at Rice Stadium -- the team's fifth-straight win, making WKU bowl eligible.
"To be able to get this game, get this win and be bowl eligible and know we have an extra game together is exciting," Zappe said. "This game is kind of give the ball to Mitch, give the ball to everybody, playmakers, receivers and let them do their job and that's what they did. This is the outcome we like to see."
Zappe has been one of the nation's statistical leaders at the position, and was making a return to Houston for his first game since transferring from Houston Baptist in the offseason with receivers Jerreth Sterns, Josh Sterns and Ben Ratzlaff after offensive coordinator Zach Kittley made the move from HBU to WKU.
The Victoria, Texas, native -- a town roughly two hours from Houston -- had thrown for over 10,000 yards in his career at HBU, and had added 3,688 yards and 37 touchdowns while completing 70% of his passes through nine games.
"It was nice to come back. I haven't been in Texas since we had that summer break before we came back for June session," Zappe said. "It was kind of get back home, see everybody -- I probably have 50, 60 people out there I'm about to bombarded by, just little kids and everything. It's nice to see all my family that I haven't seen in probably over a year since I left HBU and came here. It's going to be nice to see them and celebrate with them and head back to BG and celebrate some more."
In his 10th game -- Saturday's win -- Zappe completed 34-of-42 passes for 482 yards and five touchdowns to four different players, with one interception.
"He did a really good job of creating explosive plays," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. "I thought he saw the field really well today. The coverages were pretty tough -- he had to find the holes in the coverage -- so I was really proud of his performance. I thought he did a really, really good job."
He threw the interception in the end zone to end the Hilltoppers' (6-4 overall, 5-1 Conference USA) opening drive, but didn't do much wrong after. Zappe finished the first half with 330 yards -- the most he's had in a first half this season -- and three touchdowns on 20-of-27 passing as WKU took a 28-0 lead over the Owls (3-7, 2-4).
Kye Robichaux accounted for the only score in the first quarter with a 2-yard touchdown run, before Zappe's three first-half touchdown passes in the second quarter. His first was a 13-yarder to Robichaux, and he added strikes of 65 yards and 7 yards to Mitchell Tinsley and Dalvin Smith, respectively.
WKU's defense held strong throughout the half, allowing just 196 yards and no points through 30 minutes of action, while allowing its West Division foe to convert on just 2-of-7 third down attempts. The Hilltopper defense turned Rice over three times -- interceptions from Dominique Bradshaw and Kahlef Hailassie and a fumble forced by Beanie Bishop that was recovered by Antwon Kincade after Zappe's interception.
"We came in focusing more on the run and I feel like they came out and tried to flip the script and pass a lot more than we expected, but we handled it well and everything went as planned," Hailassie said.
The Hilltoppers were coming off a win over Middle Tennessee in which they forced seven turnovers, and finished with five in the game Saturday.
Rice ended WKU's shutout hopes with a 23-yard scoring pass from Jake Constantine to Cedric Patterson III with 3:16 left in the third.
WKU extended its lead to four scores again with a 9-yard pass from Zappe to Tinsley, before Khalen Griffin ran in a 7-yard touchdown a few minutes later. An Omari Alexander interception set up WKU in Rice territory, and a 5-yard touchdown pass from Zappe to tight end Joey Beljan -- who caught it while diving across the end zone -- pushed the Hilltoppers ahead 42-12 and ended Zappe's day with 8:18 to play.
Tinsley was his top receiver and finished with 198 yards and two touchdowns on 10 receptions. Jerreth Sterns added 92 yards on seven receptions.
"I just wanted to make plays when I got the opportunity," Tinsley said. "I've got a lot of opportunities this game and just did what I do."
Rice added a touchdown late on a 2-yard run from Juma Otoviano to make it the 42-21 final.
Constantine finished with 380 yards and a touchdown on 28-of-50 passing with four interceptions. August Pitre III was his top target with nine receptions for 133 yards. The Owls rushed for 124 yards, led by Ari Broussard's 60 yards on 15 carries. Rice is scheduled to travel to UTEP next week.
WKU will face two meaningful C-USA East Division games next. The Hilltoppers host FAU next week before traveling to Marshall on Nov. 27 to close out the regular season.