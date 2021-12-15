BOCA RATON, Fla. – Bailey Zappe and Zach Kittley have been in Bowling Green for only a year, but the quarterback and offensive coordinator have made the most of their time together with Western Kentucky.
The duo joined forces well before that at Houston Baptist, and now are preparing for their final game together – Zappe's eligibility is up, while Kittley has taken the job as Texas Tech's offensive coordinator – when WKU faces off with Appalachian State at 10 a.m. CT in the Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium on Saturday.
"This has been a four-year journey. We've built quite a relationship – something that's going to last a lot longer past this," Zappe said Monday following the team's final practice at Houchens-Smith Stadium. "It's something that we'll carry on past him being at Tech or wherever else he goes. If he stays at Tech forever, I'll ride with him at Tech – that's after I'm a Hilltopper, I'm going to be a fan of him.
"He deserves it. I'm proud of him. I'm proud of what he's done. It's awesome to be able to witness that firsthand and what he's been able to do. ... He'll hate me to say it, but I'm forever grateful to him and he's really changed my career around a lot."
Zappe has put together the best single season for a quarterback in WKU's history since following Kittley to Bowling Green after spending the previous three years together at Houston Baptist, where Kittley served as offensive coordinator.
It didn't take long for the coach to know the potential of his quarterback.
"When I took over there, I knew we had a special player on our hands, but knew that he had to put in a lot of work to be where he wanted to be and over these last four years he's worked his tail off to get to where he's at. He's really good, as we all know – best in the nation, in my opinion – and I'm just looking forward to seeing where he'll land in the NFL."
Where's Zappe at now? Approaching all-time FBS records.
But he's not focused on that.
"Of course everybody talks about it. They're talking about the ball and to make sure they get the ball and everything. With it being my last game – if it happens, it happens, if it doesn't, it doesn't. If we walk out of there and we win I'm going to party just as much as anybody. I care about the win more than anything," Zappe said. "App State's a great team, they have a great defense and it's going to be a tough challenge for us. If we get that ring, I'll definitely celebrate no matter what, if records are broken or not. Just got to get the dub."
Zappe was named an Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist Tuesday, after already being named Conference USA's MVP. He is 442-of 639 passing (69.2%) for 5,545 yards, with 56 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season, and leads the nation in yards by 1,094 (the next closest is Mississippi State’s Will Rogers’ 4,451) and touchdowns by 13 (the next closest is Alabama’s Bryce Young’s 43).
The all-time single-season FBS yardage record is 5,833 by Texas Tech’s B.J. Symons during his 14-game 2003 season, while the single-season FBS touchdown record is 60 by LSU’s Joe Burrow during his 15-game 2019 campaign. A performance by Zappe of 289 passing yards and five touchdowns in the Hilltoppers’ Boca Raton Bowl game against Appalachian State would eclipse both marks.
Kittley says the records are on his mind "a little bit" entering his last game as the team's offensive play caller.
"We still want to win the game, so at the end of the day we're going to do what it takes to win the game. We're going to throw the rock around the yard like we have all year anyway," Kittley said. "If those things happen, great – I'm hopeful they do – but if they do, that means we score at least 35 points and I think we've got a good chance to win the game if that happens."
With a C-USA championship game record and career-high 577 yards at UTSA on Dec. 3, Zappe became only the sixth quarterback in FBS history to achieve a 5,000-yard, 50-touchdown campaign. In addition, a 45-yard completion in the first quarter pushed Zappe over Brandon Doughty’s WKU single-season program record of 5,055 yards passing, which was set during the 14-game 2015 season.
While Zappe is downplaying the possibility of setting the records, his teammates aren't shying away from it.
"I think everyone wants it more than he does," said Jerreth Sterns, WKU's leading receiver and a fellow HBU transfer. "He just wants to win, but I think all the receivers and all the linemen want to give him the time to make all the plays so he can get it."
For Kittley to be there, it meant staying an extra game in a situation where many coaches would've left before.
"It's going to be great to have him on the sidelines and get one more game with Bailey, so we're really looking forward to that," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said.
Texas Tech announced Kittley as its new offensive coordinator Dec. 7, but he has elected to stay for Saturday's Boca Raton Bowl. Before his three seasons as HBU's offensive coordinator, Kittley spent three seasons at Texas Tech as a graduate assistant and assistant quarterbacks coach under Kliff Kingsbury, and served two seasons as a student assistant and offensive intern prior to that for the school in his hometown of Lubbock, Texas.
"I took this job last December and I wanted to finish it out the right way," Kittley said. "Western's been really, really good to me and my family. The city of Bowling Green's been tremendous to us. We really love it here. These guys are very, very special to me – the whole team – and I just wouldn't have felt right not coming back and trying to get this win in this bowl game."
The two now have a chance to lead WKU to one more win – it would be its ninth this season – and Zappe has a chance to leave with his name atop both the Hilltopper and NCAA record books.
The way the quarterback wants to be remembered on The Hill, however, is "just being a great teammate."
"All the stats, all that stuff, it honestly doesn't matter to me, to be quite honest with you. Being a teammate and a leader on and off the field and just building relationships and being friends with everybody, just being that team guy, is what I really want to be and what I want to be remembered by," Zappe said.
" ... And winning. Everybody likes winning, everybody likes to win. Hopefully we get that bowl ring this week and cap the season off."