Western Kentucky football alumnus Bailey Zappe has been awarded Conference USA's Michael L. Slive Male Athlete of the Year for 2021-22, the league announced Thursday.
It is the highest individual honor awarded by Conference USA. The award is named after C-USA's founding commissioner, Mike Slive, and is determined by a vote from the conference's athletic directors.
Zappe is the fifth Hilltopper to win the award and first since WKU baseball standout Jake Sanford won in 2018-19.
WKU volleyball star Alyssa Cavanaugh was honored in 2017-18, and WKU quarterback Brandon Doughty was awarded for his efforts after the 2015-16 campaign. Miranda Kramer of WKU softball was the first student-athlete at WKU to earn C-USA's highest recognition in 2014-15. Since joining C-USA in July 2014, WKU's five student-athlete of the year winners are the most in the league (Rice, 3; Marshall, 2; MTSU, 2; UTEP, 2; FAU, 1; North Texas, 1; Southern Miss, 1).
"Congratulations to Bailey Zappe on receiving Conference USA's most prestigious individual award," WKU director of athletics Todd Stewart said in a news release. "While his record-breaking season was historic, it was even more special because it helped WKU to a conference title and resounding Boca Raton Bowl victory. In the process, he and his teammates elevated our football program and brought national recognition to Western Kentucky University. This is a fitting honor for his unprecedented final collegiate season."
Zappe's first and only season with WKU was one for the record books as the Victoria, Texas, native threw for 5,967 yards and 62 touchdowns, which both shattered single-season WKU and NCAA records. Zappe's numbers for yards and touchdowns were also 1,095 and 15 ahead of the next-closest passer, which was Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young from Alabama. At season's end, Zappe was named Conference USA Football MVP and took home the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, which recognizes college football's most outstanding player from the state of Texas.
After accepting invitations to the Reese's Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine, Zappe was selected by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Zappe became the highest-drafted quarterback in WKU history and the third Hilltopper quarterback drafted in the last seven years. He is the 37th draft pick from WKU.
Zappe led the Tops to a great deal of team success. WKU closed the 2021 regular season on a seven-game winning streak to secure C-USA's East Division championship and subsequent appearance in the C-USA Championship Game. Zappe and the Hilltoppers also earned a Boca Raton Bowl title by defeating Appalachian State 59-38.
Rice’s Grace Forbes, who was Cross Country and Track Athlete of the Year for the Owls, was the Michael L. Slive Female Athlete of the Year.
Forbes repeated as the C-USA champion in cross country as she finished with a 6K time of 20:24.0 to become the league’s first back-to-back champion since Rice’s Cali Roper in 2014 and 2015. The sophomore went on to win the NCAA South Central Regional to help her team qualify for the NCAA Championships for the first time since 2010, where she finished 45th overall. Forbes won five of her seven races on the year, finishing second in another and was named the C-USA Athlete of the Week three times.
Forbes earned her second straight First Team All-America honors at the NCAA Outdoors in the 10,000 meters, finishing as the national runner-up with a time of 32:48.07. It was the highest finish by an Owl at the outdoor championships since 2001. She's finished in the top two in all four of her 10,000-meter races during the outdoor season and had the fastest time in the event out of both the west and east preliminary meets. Forbes also claimed the 5,000 and 10,000 titles at the C-USA Outdoor Championships, giving her nine individual titles on her career across the indoor and outdoor seasons.
The 2021-22 slate marked the 19th season that C-USA honored Male and Female Athletes of the Year, and the fifth that the awards have been named in remembrance of C-USA’s founding commissioner Mike Slive following his passing.
Conference USA Michael L. Slive Athletes of the Year
2021-22 Bailey Zappe, WKU football/Grace Forbes, Rice cross country and track & field
2020-21 Vitor Dias, Marshall men’s soccer & Kigen Chemadi, Middle Tennessee track & field/Anastasia Hayes, Middle Tennessee women’s basketball
2019-20 Javion Hamlet, North Texas men’s basketball/Erica Ogwumike, Rice women’s basketball
2018-19 Jake Sanford, WKU baseball/ Erica Ogwumike, Rice women’s basketball
2017-18 Nick Sandlin, Southern Miss baseball/Alyssa Cavanaugh, WKU volleyball
2016-17 Emmanuel Korir, UTEP track & field/Morgan Zerkle, Marshall softball
2015-16 Brandon Doughty, WKU football/Kylee Hanson, Florida Atlantic softball
2014-15 Anthony Rotich, UTEP track & cross country/Miranda Kramer, WKU softball
2013-14 Anthony Rotich, UTEP track & cross country/Ebony Rowe, Middle Tennessee basketball
2012-13 Anthony Rotich, UTEP track & cross country/Aurieyall Scott, UCF track & field
2011-12 Case Keenum, Houston football/Camilla Carrera, UTEP softball
2010-11 Chad Zurcher, Memphis baseball/Tori Bowie, Southern Miss track & field
2009-10 Anthony Rendon, Rice baseball/Blessing Okagbare, UTEP track & field
2008-09 Jason Colwick, Rice track & field/Toni Paisley, ECU softball & Sara Radosevic, Tulane volleyball
2007-08 Chris Douglas-Roberts, Memphis basketball/Angel Shamblin, Houston softball
2006-07 Joe Savery, Rice baseball/Ebonie Floyd, Houston track & field
2005-06 Brad Lincoln, Houston baseball & DeAngelo Williams, Memphis football/Jillian Robbins, Tulsa basketball
2004-05 Lance Broadway, TCU baseball/Sandora Irvin, TCU basketball
2003-04 Michael Kogan, Tulane tennis/Chandi Jones, Houston basketball