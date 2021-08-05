Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe earned a spot on the 2021 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List, the organization announced Thursday.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity. In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas high school and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year college.
Zappe – who hails from Victoria, Texas, about two hours southwest of Houston – had 10,004 passing yards in four seasons with Houston Baptist and transferred to WKU this winter. WKU head coach Tyson Helton announced Zappe as the team's starting quarterback entering the fall Tuesday.
In the four games of the Huskies' fall 2020 schedule, Zappe completed 141 of 215 passes (65.6%) for 1,833 yards with 15 touchdowns and one interception. At 458.3 yards per game, Zappe's average led all of college football and ranked 101.3 yards above the leading FBS passer – Dillon Gabriel of UCF, who averaged 357 yards per game.
He is one of 53 players and one of 10 quarterbacks on the initial watch list, which also includes 20 wide receivers, 15 running backs, five offensive linemen and three tight ends.
The watch list will be narrowed to up to 16 semifinalists and then up to five finalists later in the season. They will be selected by broadcasters, commentators, journalists, fans and previous winners.
The 2020 winner was Florida quarterback and Manvel, Texas, native Kyle Trask, who threw for 4,283 yards and 43 touchdowns in 12 games for the Gators.