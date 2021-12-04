SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- While Western Kentucky fell short of its ultimate goal of a Conference USA championship Friday at the Alamodome, Bailey Zappe broke another program record and is approaching all-time national marks with a bowl game still remaining.
The Hilltoppers' quarterback threw for 577 yards and four touchdowns on 36-of-59 passing with two interceptions in his team's 49-41 loss to UTSA.
"I am really proud of him. He is a tremendous player," WKU coach Tyson Helton said. "He had a heck of a year, one for the record books, and he has one more to go. I am going to enjoy watching him play in this last one, I really am. He is a very special player. I think he is the best quarterback in college football. I say that over and over again.
"He is an outstanding player, and he did all that he could do tonight, along with the rest of the football team. Those guys really battled hard to try to go make it happen."
Zappe entered the game having thrown for 4,968 yards and 52 touchdowns on 406-of-580 passing with nine interceptions to lead the Hilltoppers (8-5) to the C-USA East Division title, and crossed the 5,000 yards passing mark with a 60-yard touchdown less than a minute into Friday's game to put WKU up 7-0.
With the completion, he became the sixth FBS player with 5,000 yards passing and 50 touchdowns in a season. Texas Tech's B.J. Symons, LSU's Joe Burrow, Hawaii's Colt Brennan, Houston's David Klingler and Fresno State's David Carr were the others.
His next completion -- a 45-yard pass to Mitchell Tinsley, who finished with 173 yards and two touchdowns on nine receptions -- gave him WKU's single-season passing yards record. Brandon Doughty had previously held the record when he threw for 5,055 yards during the 2015 season.
"It was taking what the defense gave us," Zappe said. "Toward the end, they started dropping eight. That is what most people do to us because we throw so effectively. There are holes and they dropped eight. We tried to take advantage of that stuff. It comes down to execution."
Zappe entered the game having already broken program single-season records for pass attempts by surpassing Mike White’s 560 in 2017, pass completions by surpassing Brandon Doughty’s 388 in 2015 and touchdown passes by surpassing Doughty’s 49 in 2014. Zappe’s also on pace to break Doughty’s record of passing yards per game – the former QB averaged 371.5 per game in 2014. Doughty also holds the single-season completion percentage record by connecting on 71.9% of his passes in 2015 and Mike White has the highest passer rating in a single-season at 181.4 in 2016 – Zappe’s was 168.1 entering the game and was 158.8 in Friday's loss.
Now, he's closing in on all-time national marks.
Following his C-USA championship game performance, Zappe's sitting at 5,545 yards and 56 touchdowns on 442-of-639 passing with 11 interceptions for the season.
He needs just 288 yards passing to tie Symons' FBS-record of 5,833 yards passing in a season, which he did in 13 games in 2003, and needs just four touchdowns to match Burrow's record of 60 touchdown passes in a season, which he did in 15 games in 2019. Brennan threw 58 touchdown passes in 2006, and Zappe is currently third-all-time.
Zappe will still have one more game with WKU to chase the records. The Hilltoppers will learn where, when and who it will play in a bowl game later this weekend.