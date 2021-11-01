Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe was voted Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. The Victoria, Texas, native is the first three-time winner of a C-USA weekly honor this season.
Zappe completed 33-of-45 passes (73.3%) for 393 yards, with four passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown in the Hilltoppers' 45-13 win over Charlotte on Saturday. As WKU led 35-13 at the end of the third quarter, he was already 30-of-40 (75%) for 361 yards, with all five of his touchdowns.
Overall, Zappe is 279-of-391 (71.4%) for 3,407 yards (FBS-best 425.9 yards per game) with an FBS-leading 33 touchdowns, compared to six interceptions. He has thrown for at least 365 yards and three touchdowns in all eight games so far this season.
Zappe's honor marks the sixth C-USA Player of the Week by a WKU player in 2021; the others were wide receiver Jerreth Sterns, safety A.J. Brathwaite, Jr. and kicker Brayden Narveson. Overall, WKU has won 41 C-USA Player of the Week awards over the past seven-plus seasons – 19 Offensive, 10 Defensive and 12 Special Teams.
Zappe was also named to a Manning Award Star of the Week on Monday, which is a list of the top eight performances by a quarterback this past weekend.
WKU improved to 4-4 overall and 3-1 in C-USA with the win over the 49ers. The Hilltoppers' next game will be against Middle Tennessee at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff against the Blue Raiders (4-4 overall, 2-2 in C-USA) will be at 2:30 p.m. WKU will be looking for its fourth straight win this season and its sixth victory in the past seven meetings against rival Middle Tennessee.