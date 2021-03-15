Western Kentucky senior Ray Zuberer III has been named the Conference USA Hitter of the Week, as announced by league officials Monday afternoon.
The recognition marks the first time a baseball Hilltopper has been tabbed C-USA Hitter of the Week since April 1, 2019, when Jake Sanford received the honor.
Zuberer recorded at least one hit in each of WKU’s five contests this past week, which included a midweek matchup with Kentucky and four-game series against Bowling Green.
For the week, Zuberer slashed .474/.565/.895 while producing nine hits, seven RBIs, four runs, three doubles, three stolen bases, three walks, one triple and one home run. He also posted three multi-hit efforts in the Hilltoppers’ five games on the week.
The Owensboro native was particularly instrumental in WKU’s doubleheader sweep of Bowling Green on Saturday, combining for four hits, three RBIs, two doubles and one run in games that the Hilltoppers narrowly won by scores of 4-1 and 3-1, with him contributing to four of the seven runs WKU scored on the day.
Following his impressive week at the plate, Zuberer managed to increase his season batting average from .257 to .333.
Zuberer and the Hilltoppers will be back in action at 3 p.m. on Tuesday when they host Bellarmine at Nick Denes Field.
WKU adds weekend home softball series against C-USA rival UAB
Western Kentucky’s softball team has filled the upcoming weekend on its schedule as UAB will come to town for a three-game non-conference series on Saturday and Sunday.
The games will be played from the WKU Softball Complex and will not count towards either team’s Conference USA records.
Due to COVID-19 forced schedule changes, the Hilltoppers and Blazers were not going to play each other during the 2021 regular season as both sides are playing against C-USA squads from the East (WKU) and West (UAB) divisions, respectively.
The Hilltoppers will host Kentucky on Wednesday in a 6 p.m. contest.
WKU will face off against UAB twice on Saturday, with games set for 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the WKU Softball Complex.
The Tops and Blazers will wrap the series with a 1 p.m. matchup on Sunday.
Streaming capabilities are still being determined for the weekend series and tickets will not be available.