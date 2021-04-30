Ray Zuberer III racked up single-game career highs with two doubles and two home runs to help lead Western Kentucky to a 10-6 win over Marshall in its series opener Friday at the Kennedy Center in Huntington, W.Va.
The Hilltoppers (20-21 overall, 10-11 Conference USA) jumped out to an early 4-0 lead through two innings of action before The Herd (8-25, 4-17) eventually fought back to take a 5-4 advantage in the sixth inning, but the WKU bats came to life from there, leading to the 10-6 victory.
“In this park no lead is ever safe,” WKU coach John Pawlowski said in a news release. “It doesn’t matter whether you’re up or down. It seemed like the wind changed directions every inning – fly balls can become home runs – you just never know. Give our team credit, give our offense credit. Ray – what a tremendous day – and Kevin (Lambert) with some doubles and a great safety squeeze. I just thought we competed very well at the plate again today.”
Jake Kates earned the starting nod, allowing six hits and five runs while striking out six in 5 2/3 innings of action. Ryan O’Connell entered in the sixth inning to relieve Kates, picking up the win while allowing just one run and striking out a pair in 2 1/3 frames. Bailey Sutton then entered in the ninth to close things out, tossing a hitless final frame.
The Hilltoppers racked up 12 hits and six walks, with three players producing multi-hit performances. Zuberer led the way, tying a career-high with four hits while setting career highs with two doubles and two home runs. Kevin Lambert added a 3-for-4 outing, setting a career-high with three doubles while tallying four RBIs. Matthew Meyer also contributed a 2-for-3 performance while tying a career-high with three runs.
WKU opened the scoring in the first frame, with Zuberer starting things off after stealing third base then scoring on a throwing error. Lambert then dropped a two-RBI double into shallow center field to give the Hilltoppers a 3-0 lead through one.
The Hilltoppers tacked on another run in the second, with Justin Carlin sending an RBI single through the left side to plate Ty Crittenberger.
Marshall scored its first run of the game in the bottom of the third, using a solo shot from Kyle Schaefer to make it 4-1.
The Herd added another run in the fourth frame, with an RBI double down the left field line from Geordon Blanton putting the score at 4-2. Marshall then scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to take its first lead of the game, using a two-RBI double from Jordon Billups and RBI single from Travis Sankovich to jump ahead 5-4.
WKU answered back in the top of the seventh, with a solo shot by Zuberer evening the game before RBI doubles by Meyer and Lambert gave the Hilltoppers a 7-5 lead.
Zuberer then hit another solo shot over the right-field wall in the eighth inning to extend the Hilltoppers’ lead.
The Herd tacked on one run in the bottom of the eighth, using an RBI single from Sankovich to make it 8-6.
The Hilltoppers added two insurance runs in the top of the ninth, with a squeeze bunt by Lambert and sac fly by Matt Phipps giving the squad a 10-6 lead and the eventual win.
Chad Heiner allowed four runs on six hits and four walks with four strikeouts in six innings for Marshall. Josh Zeboskey allowed two runs on two hits in 0.1 innings, Will Dando allowed one run on two hits and a walk in 0.2 innings and Hunter Harritan allowed three runs on two hits and one walk in two innings for the Herd.
The series will continue with a seven-inning doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m. CT Saturday at the Kennedy Center.