Happy birthday for July 25: Choose wisely. Your numbers are 3, 15, 22, 26, 34, 41, 46.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Embrace life, focus on accomplishment and stop fretting over what you cannot change. Take on any challenge you encounter with enthusiasm and the will to win. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Look for an alternative when faced with negativity, and you’ll accomplish your objective. Take charge, keep the peace and defuse discord. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Anger and upset will lead to restrictions. Make decisions based on your findings, not hearsay or what someone else is peddling for their advantage. HHHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Participate in something you feel passionate about, and you will make a difference. Think outside the box, talk to experts and make goal-oriented changes. Do the work yourself. HH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Clarify information before agreeing to participate. Protect your rights and reputation. HHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Go beyond what others are willing to do, and you’ll set an example. Not everyone will like the changes you implement, but those who do will be worth your time and effort. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Pay attention to what the experts say, ask questions and accept any help offered. You’ll benefit more if you offer your time and skills, not cash. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Step outside your comfort zone and tour what’s available. Take aggressive action to improve your living arrangements and lifestyle. Don’t offer empty promises. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Communication and consistency rule. Demonstrate professionalism using actions and words. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Push forward with a positive attitude and your eye on any opportunity that comes your way. A change that has the potential to benefit you financially, physically or emotionally will ease stress and stimulate your imagination. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be aware of what others do and say. Don’t get involved in a situation that is emotionally draining. Limit your expenses, and don’t spend on unnecessary alterations. Make your relationships priorities. HH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Designate what you can afford to what you want to achieve. Changing how you handle or earn your keep looks promising if you market your skills accordingly. HHHHH
H: Avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. HH: You can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. HHH: Focus and you’ll reach your goals. HHHH: Aim high; start new projects. HHHHH: Nothing can stop you; go for gold.