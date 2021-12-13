Barring unforeseen circumstances, the Daily News will resume regular print publication and delivery with Tuesday's edition.
The city of Bowling Green released resources and other information in response to this weekend’s storm.
If you have been affected by damage (residential or business), register with the American Red Cross. This may be done in person at Jennings Creek Elementary School, 2617 Russellville Road. An online portal will soon be established.
Shelter is available, both overnight and during the day.
Two overnight shelters are currently available: The Red Cross has a shelter at Jennings Creek Elementary, and the Bowling Green Jaycees has one at SOKY Fairgrounds, 1515 Glen Lily Road. The SOKY Fair location will accept residents with pets. Both have food and beds available.
Kummer Little Recreation Center, 333 College St., will be open all week from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for anyone who needs a place to get out of weather, charge phones, etc. Transportation may be provided from there to the overnight shelters.
The 211 telephone service is prepared to direct you to other resources.
If you are looking for a loved one from out of town, call 270-393-4116.
Trained rescue volunteers (experienced/trained law enforcement, emergency responders, military or others) may call 270-393-4116 to be connected with the Bowling Green Fire Department or will be vetted onsite at the BGFD Command Vehicle at Jennings Creek Elementary.
If you want to give, monetary donations are needed:
FOR CLEANUP: Please separate natural debris (tree limbs, branches) piles from building material or household materials and place at curb. This debris must be separated, as it has to be handled differently for disposal.
If you get it to the curb, local recovery workers will take it from there.
Be sure to use only contractors licensed by the Bowling Green-Warren County Contractors Licensing Board.
