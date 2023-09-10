Happy birthday for Sept. 12: Don’t give away your secrets. Be discreet regarding what you know and the changes you adopt. Your numbers are 4, 15, 22, 28, 31, 39, 45.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Do something exhilarating. Once you start, you’ll get into the groove and enjoy the process. A high-energy approach to life and love will help you tap into something you excel at and enjoy. Don’t settle for less when you can achieve more. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Stick close to home and protect yourself and your possessions from anyone trying to exploit you. Put your energy into doing your best and avoid appearing vulnerable to someone trying to compete with you. HH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Reach out to friends and relatives who share your sentiments; together, you will accomplish something to strengthen your bond. Protect against people who don’t share your beliefs or are diligent regarding changing who you are and what you want. Romance is favored. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): An orderly home and lifestyle will put your mind at ease. Ask an expert for input and follow through with noteworthy suggestions when in doubt. A networking function, fundraiser or self-improvement project will occupy your time and encourage you to move forward with an open mind. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Emotional issues will surface if you jump into something prematurely. Be a responsible observer and spare yourself grief. Focus on self-improvement and tidying up loose ends. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): View options, decide what you want to achieve and don’t waste time on trivialities that won’t make a difference to the desired outcome. Take the path that will get you where you want to go, even if it is the road less traveled. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Station yourself where you feel most welcome or pursue something that makes you feel helpful and good about yourself. Dedicate your thoughts and time to making a difference and doing things your way. It’s OK to have personal preferences. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Be a friendly observer, but don’t get involved in something that might jeopardize your time, position or reputation. Dedicate your time and skills to worthwhile improvements and contributions. Say no to waste, excess and unnecessary change. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Have confidence in yourself and what you can accomplish. Walk away from negativity and those using misleading tactics to distract you from the path that beckons you. Think for yourself, learn to say no and love the person you choose to be. HHHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Strive for perfection, get the most out of whatever situation you encounter and speak the truth. Be the one to set an example and open your doors to those who need a pep talk, but don’t offer to pay for someone else’s mistake. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Set a budget, put a plan in motion that contributes to your security and ease stress. Put time and effort into how you represent yourself. Build the life you want and associate with those who fit a profile that makes you feel comfortable. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Get in the game and have some fun. Explore what’s possible and affordable. Distance yourself from frivolous people eager to part you from your cash, position or reputation. HHH
H: Avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. HH: You can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. HHH: Focus and you’ll reach your goals. HHHH: Aim high; start new projects. HHHHH: Nothing can stop you; go for gold.