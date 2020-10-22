Sunshine is back in the forecast Thursday, along with above-average temperatures. Clouds will increase overnight, with scattered shower and storm chances following into Friday. Leftover moisture will keep rain chances around to start the weekend, as cooler temperatures take over. For a more complete forecast breakdown, see http://wxornotBG.com.

Thursday: High 84˚/ Low 60˚ Mostly Sunny

Friday: High 78°/ Low 62° Scattered Storms

Saturday: High 65˚/ Low 56˚ Scattered Showers

Sunday: High 74˚/ Low 54˚ Partly Sunny

Monday: High 75˚/ Low 63˚Scattered Showers

