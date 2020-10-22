Sunshine is back in the forecast Thursday, along with above-average temperatures. Clouds will increase overnight, with scattered shower and storm chances following into Friday. Leftover moisture will keep rain chances around to start the weekend, as cooler temperatures take over. For a more complete forecast breakdown, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Thursday: High 84˚/ Low 60˚ Mostly Sunny
Friday: High 78°/ Low 62° Scattered Storms
Saturday: High 65˚/ Low 56˚ Scattered Showers
Sunday: High 74˚/ Low 54˚ Partly Sunny
Monday: High 75˚/ Low 63˚Scattered Showers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.