Once again, the Supreme Court is finding its ethics under scrutiny. (Recently), Justice Clarence Thomas declined to recuse himself in a case involving the plot to overturn Arizona’s 2020 presidential vote, despite his wife’s efforts to pressure state lawmakers to set aside Joe Biden’s victory there. Then the New York Times reported on allegations that a decision in a 2014 case involving contraception and religious rights leaked to a high-profile abortion foe – a troubling precursor, if true, to the breach that occurred this spring when a draft opinion of its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade became public.