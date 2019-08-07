Happy birthday for Aug. 8: Take your time, think matters through and don’t worry about what others do. Your numbers are 5, 17, 21, 25, 34, 46, 48.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Tidy up loose ends, and assess your personal and professional situations. Make choices based on what you want, not what others want you to do. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Change will cost financially and emotionally. Think matters through before you head down a dead end. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Offer to do only what you can. Having a big heart and being generous won’t help you get ahead. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Follow your dream and work hard to reach your destination. When a door closes, look for an alternate route. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t let anger take over. If a situation isn’t going your way, take a step back and rethink how to achieve your objective. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Check out your options. Don’t feel pressured; slow down and make a strategic move. HHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Offer your help or services, or reconnect with someone from your past. Verify facts, and make necessary adjustments before you proceed. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take a closer look at your relationships with others at work and at home. Follow the path that draws you the most. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take a break if it will give you a chance to sort out what you want to do next. A physical challenge will ease stress. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A change at home may seem taxing at first, but in the end, it will relieve a lot of stress. Be frank, and discuss your needs openly. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You know what you need to do, so start the ball rolling. Romance is highlighted. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Think twice before you respond to someone who is using manipulation to get you to do something. Moderation, intelligence and associating with people who make you better should be priorities. HH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.