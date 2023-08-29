Happy birthday for Aug. 31: Adjust to make your life less complicated, and make happiness and peace of mind your goals. Your numbers are 7, 13, 25, 29, 31, 34, 46.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Pay more attention to your health and appearance. Romance is in the stars. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Use your imagination to devise a plan that puts you in the spotlight. Speak up and enjoy the banter with people who want to participate in your plans. The input will stimulate your mind and lead to bigger and better ideas. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Put your head down, and don’t look up until you feel you have accomplished enough. Getting into a debate or letting someone interfere with your goal is a disservice to you. Go about your business, and don’t look back. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Make your time and effort count. You can make a difference by directing your energy precisely where it counts. Call on experts if necessary, but don’t rule out your experience when getting what you want. Express your desires. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Revise how you handle your money, health and joint ventures. Jump at an opportunity to diversify your skills. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be open to new beginnings, pursue knowledge and connect to people with something to offer. A change of scenery or a reunion will impact how you move forward. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Reach out to someone in need and do your part to make a difference. When opportunity knocks, adapt what you can offer to fit the need. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Ask questions, find out what’s trending and adjust to ensure you get the most out of what’s happening around you. Taking advantage of an opportunity will require strategic timing and attention to detail to avoid costly afterthoughts. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take note of how others act and what they say, and adjust how you react to ensure you get the most in return. Focus on what you can accomplish and refuse to let anyone use emotional manipulation to throw you off your game. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Organize your space, pass along what you no longer use and simplify your life. Avoid overindulgence. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Sit tight, even if someone prompts you to make a move. Don’t try to please others; you must be content with your decisions. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Show some bravado. Think outside the box, and you’ll attract attention and interest from someone who understands your goal. Trust in yourself, and you’ll feel good about your chosen path. Change how you handle money and career moves. HHH
H: Avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. HH: You can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. HHH: Focus and you’ll reach your goals. HHHH: Aim high; start new projects. HHHHH: Nothing can stop you; go for gold.