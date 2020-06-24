Joe Imel/Daily News

Paul Deweese (from left) and his wife, Mary Helen Deweese, wait to vote Tuesday as election judge Susan Minors holds the door for Minerva Wood as she carries out a U.S. flag at the Jaycee Pavilion. Voter turnout is expected to be low locally and statewide, according to officials. In Kentucky’s gubernatorial race, voters are choosing between Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear and two challengers, Republican David Williams and independent Gatewood Galbraith. In Bowling Green, there are races for mayor and city commission.