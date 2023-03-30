The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War, by Malcolm Gladwell. New York: Back Bay Books/Little, Brown, and Company, 2022. 237 pages, $18.99 (paperback).
Malcolm Gladwell’s “The Bomber Mafia” is captivating. Written in a storytelling style, it is genuinely an excellent narrative about how people made difficult decisions in difficult times.
I was expecting another fascinating book that encourages me to see the world in a different way or a book that would surprise me with psychological insights like those in Gladwell’s 2005 “Blink: The Power of Thinking Without Thinking” or his most recent 2019 book “Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know About The People We Don’t Know”.
“The Bomber Mafia” is not the Malcolm Gladwell I grew accustomed to after reading several of his other books (David and Goliath, What the Dog Saw, Outliers, and The Tipping Point). In this book, Malcolm Gladwell laces together the stories of a relationship between two of America’s World War II Army Air Corps Generals, a remarkable inventor who shunned the limelight, a band of military aviators stationed in central Alabama, and a group of pyromaniac chemists at Harvard. The two generals are Haywood Hansell and Curtis LeMay. The inventor is Carl Norden, inventor of the Norden bombsight. The band of military aviators called themselves the Bomber Mafia. And Harvard chemists who created napalm, an incendiary mixture of a gelling agent and gasoline.
Leading up to World War II, most military thinkers considered the airplane an afterthought. The dream that the airplane could revolutionize warfare was based on a massive untested and unproven assumption: somehow, someone would figure out how to aim a bomb from high in the sky with something close to accuracy.
It was a question on the era’s technological wish list until Carl Norden. With no help, all by himself, he invented what was to be called the Norden bombsight. Its official name was the Mark XV. It was dubbed “the football” by the airmen who used it. The Norden legend was that the bombsight could drop a bomb into a pickle barrel from six miles up. And so ends the first chapter of The Bomber Mafia.
Gladwell provides a history of a small group of idealistic strategists who asked: What if precision bombing could cripple the enemy and make war less lethal? The thinking went that by precision bombing a dozen or so of the enemy’s strategic manufacturing and transportation facilities their supply channels would be severely disrupted. In other words, a few carefully chosen air strikes on crucial targets hundreds of miles behind the enemy’s front lines would “choke” the entire country.
Military strategists in Washington embraced this bombing theory until it was found to be impossible to implement because precision bombing was simply not possible even with the newly invented Norden bombsight. The failure of the precision bombing strategy led to the changeover of the Twenty-First Bomber Command from General Hansell to General LeMay. General LeMay believed the use of napalm and firebombing Japan would significantly reduce the length of the war with Japan. Gladwell seems to suggest that the atomic bomb dropped a few months after General LeMay implemented his firebombing strategy is what brought Japan to the point of surrender. You can form your own conclusion after reading the book.
“The Bomber Mafia” has eleven chapters, including an Introduction chapter and a Conclusion chapter. Each chapter’s title comes from a comment made by one of the characters in the chapter. For example, Chapter 8 is titled “It’s all ashes – all that and that and that.” General Lauris Norstad said these words to General LeMay after reviewing aerial photographs of one of the earliest Tokyo firebomb raids. The book has eight pages of portraits and pictures, as well as twenty-nine pages of resource notes.
Gladwell’s venture into WWII historical writing is worth your time, especially if you like WWII history, biographies, mystery, and adventure. You do not have to be a WWII history buff to enjoy The Bomber Mafia. I found it difficult to put the book down because Gladwell has an uncanny way of finding the story within the story and pointing out important lessons often hidden in plain sight.
“The Bomber Mafia” is a book about military history devoid of military jargon. Buy it, borrow it, download it, and read it. I am sure you will enjoy it. Malcolm Gladwell is the author of seven New York Times bestsellers: “The Tipping Point,” “Blink, Outliers,” What the Dog Saw, “David and Goliath,” “Talking to Strangers,” and “The Bomber Mafia.”He was born in England, grew up in rural Ontario, and now lives in New York. Thomas E. Ricks, New York Times book reviewer, said, “I thoroughly enjoyed this short book and would have been happy if it had been twice as long.” I agree.
Reviewed by Harold Little, WKU Accounting Department.