Give him points for honesty. In a Senate floor speech, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., called President Joe Biden’s massive climate tax and spending bill what it is: “the so-called Inflation Reduction Act.” “I say ‘so-called,’ by the way,” Sanders added, “because according to the Congressional Budget Office and other economic organizations that have studied this bill, it will, in fact, have a minimal impact on inflation.”

