Happy Birthday For Dec. 19: Putting everything in order will rid you of stress and boost your energy. Take deep breaths and relax with loved ones. Focus on balance, equality and integrity; you’ll feel good about your life, contributions and future. A minimalist attitude will help you put things in perspective and keep overindulgence at bay. Distance yourself from imprudent individuals and wasteful projects. Your numbers are 5, 17, 24, 29, 33, 38, 41.