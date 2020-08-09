From the statistics from Gov. Andy Beshear's (recent coronavirus) report: Of the 549,208 total tests done in Kentucky, a whopping 95.6% were negative.
Could a majority of the people receiving tests be a result of panic-induced fear and association, as less than five out of 100 were positive.
Of the 24,060 known "cases" in the state to date, the data show that 6,927 are known to have recovered: and, of the remaining 17,133 people testing positive, 674 have died; and, those hospitalized totaled 532. That leaves an additional number of 15,927 recovered or recovering, or 22,854 total.
Of the 532 hospitalized in Kentucky with COVID-19, 75 percent of them are not life threatening.
State statistics also reveal that the 2019-2020 flu season took 168 lives in Kentucky. Hardly an eyebrow has been raised.
Let us be serious about panic and political agendas: Only 4.38% (.0438) of those tested were positive and this, of course, depends upon accurate testing and dependable reporting – frequently known in places to be in error.
Of those positive tests, 2.8% were fatal, with little being noted as to other impending health issues, which may have been the major issue causing death. Conversely, 97.2% got over the virus.
Data, as helpful and yet as imprecise as it can be, indicates that we may need to downgrade the hype and panic-inducing announcements and let the wisdom of the individual live his or her life as willed best, with all this political posturing laid aside.
It is past time for citizens to live their normal lives without government dictates – whether from D.C. or Frankfort. Could our reaction be worse than the VIRUS?
It surely seems to be more harmful to our freedoms and to all of society. Let us get back to living our lives, and yes, responsibly.
Donald Fricks
Bowling Green
