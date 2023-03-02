It’s been nearly three years since the Historic Properties Advisory Commission opted to remove the statue of the Jefferson Davis, the only Confederate president, from the Capitol Rotunda in 11-1 vote. But remnants of the Confederacy remain in the form of three public holidays still listed in the Kentucky Revised Statutes and one rookie legislator is out to change that.
On Monday, Rep. Chad Aull, D-Lexington, introduced House Bill 211, legislation which would strike public holidays listed in KRS 2.110 that honor the Confederacy – Robert E. Lee Day on Jan. 19 as well as Confederate Memorial Day and Jefferson Davis Day, both of which are marked on June 3.
It doesn’t matter that the days are no longer observed (although it is troubling to think that as late as the 1980s Kentucky was marking Robert E. Lee Day). The truth is these Confederate holidays symbolize a bygone era that included the enslavement of our ancestors.
They do not belong alongside the other public holidays as defined in KRS 2.110, which include New Year’s Day; Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday (third Monday of January); Franklin D. Roosevelt Day (Jan. 30); Abraham Lincoln’s birthday (Feb. 12); George Washington’s birthday (third Monday in February); Memorial Day (last Monday in May); Independence Day; Labor Day (first Monday in September); Columbus Day (second Monday in October); Veterans Day (Nov. 11); Christmas Day; “and all days appointed by the President of the United States or by the Governor as days of thanksgiving, are holidays, on which all the public offices of this Commonwealth may be closed.”
In addition to the removal of the Jefferson Davis statute in the Rotunda, Aull pointed to other occasions when the General Assembly has taken steps to right past wrongs, such as the formal ratification of the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution in 1976 “even though those amendments – which ended slavery, reaffirmed citizen rights and removed race as a barrier to voting – had been in place for more than a century,” he said.
“Former state Rep. Mae Street Kidd led that effort because, she said, ‘I am a proud Kentuckian, and I didn’t want that blot to remain on our history,’ ” Aull explained. “Well, I don’t want the blot of these Confederate holidays to remain on our history.”
HB 211, which has nine Democratic co-sponsors – including Frankfort Rep. Derrick Graham, has yet to be assigned to a committee.
Ideally, the measure would be passed to coincide with Black History Month. But the likelihood of that are slim and none. We agree with Aull who said the legislation needs to be passed before lawmakers wrap up the session next month.