Today is the 318th day of 2022. There are 47 days left in the year. On this date:
In 1851, Herman Melville’s novel “Moby-Dick; Or, The Whale” was published in the United States, almost a month after being released in Britain.
In 1910, Eugene B. Ely became the first aviator to take off from a ship as his Curtiss pusher rolled off a sloping platform on the deck of the scout cruiser USS Birmingham off Hampton Roads, Virginia.
In 1915, African-American educator Booker T. Washington, 59, died in Tuskegee, Alabama.
In 1940, during World War II, German planes destroyed most of the English town of Coventry.
In 1965, the U.S. Army’s first major military operation of the Vietnam War began with the start of the five-day Battle of Ia Drang. (The fighting between American troops and North Vietnamese forces ended on Nov. 18 with both sides claiming victory.)
In 1969, Apollo 12 blasted off for the moon.
In 1972, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above the 1,000 level for the first time, ending the day at 1,003.16.
In 1973, Britain’s Princess Anne married Captain Mark Phillips in Westminster Abbey. (They divorced in 1992, and Anne remarried.)
In 1996, singer Michael Jackson married his plastic surgeon’s nurse, Debbie Rowe, in a ceremony in Sydney, Australia. (Rowe filed for divorce in 1999.)
In 1997, a jury in Fairfax, Virginia, decided that Pakistani national Aimal Khan Kasi should get the death penalty for gunning down two CIA employees outside agency headquarters. (Five years later on this date, Aimal Khan Kasi was executed.)
In 2020, Donald Trump supporters unwilling to accept Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory gathered in cities across the country including Washington, D.C., where thousands rallied; after night fell in the nation’s capital, demonstrators favoring Trump clashed in the streets with counterprotesters, resulting in injuries to demonstrators and police officers and charges against nearly two dozen people.
Today’s birthdays: Actor Kathleen Hughes is 94. Former NASA astronaut Fred Haise is 89. Composer Wendy Carlos is 83. Britain’s King Charles III is 74. Rock singer-musician James Young (Styx) is 73. Singer Stephen Bishop is 71. Blues musician Anson Funderburgh is 68. Pianist Yanni is 68. Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is 68. Former presidential adviser Valerie Jarrett is 66. Actor Laura San Giacomo is 61. Actor D.B. Sweeney is 61. Rapper Reverend Run (Run-DMC) is 58. Actor Patrick Warburton is 58. Rock musician Nic Dalton is 58. Country singer Rockie Lynne is 58. Pop singer Jeanette Jurado (Expose) is 57. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Curt Schilling is 56. Rock musician Brian Yale is 54. Rock singer Butch Walker is 53. Actor Josh Duhamel is 50. Rock musician Travis Barker is 47. Actor Brian Dietzen is 45. Rapper Shyheim is 45. Rock musician Tobin Esperance (Papa Roach) is 43.
— The Associated Press