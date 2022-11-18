Today is the 322nd day of 2022. There are 43 days left in the year. On this date:
In 1883, the United States and Canada adopted a system of Standard Time zones.
In 1936, Germany and Italy recognized the Spanish government of Francisco Franco.
In 1963, the Bell System introduced the first commercial touch-tone telephone system in Carnegie and Greensburg, Pa.
In 1966, U.S. Roman Catholic bishops did away with the rule against eating meat on Fridays outside of Lent.
In 1976, Spain’s parliament approved a bill to establish a democracy after 37 years of dictatorship.
In 1985, the comic strip “Calvin and Hobbes,” created by Bill Watterson, was first published. (The strip ran for 10 years.)
In 1987, the congressional Iran-Contra committees issued their final report, saying President Ronald Reagan bore “ultimate responsibility” for wrongdoing by his aides. A fire at London King’s Cross railway station claimed 31 lives.
In 1991, Shiite Muslim kidnappers in Lebanon freed Anglican Church envoy Terry Waite and Thomas Sutherland, the American dean of agriculture at the American University of Beirut.
In 1999, 12 people were killed when a bonfire under construction at Texas A&M University collapsed. A jury in Jasper, Texas, convicted Shawn Allen Berry of murder for his role in the dragging death of James Byrd Jr., but spared him the death penalty.
In 2003, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruled 4-to-3 that the state constitution guaranteed gay couples the right to marry.
In 2005, eight months after Robert Blake was acquitted at a criminal trial of murdering his wife, a civil jury decided the actor was behind the slaying and ordered him to pay Bonny Lee Bakley’s children $30 million.
Today’s birthdays: Actor Brenda Vaccaro is 83. Author-poet Margaret Atwood is 83. Actor Linda Evans is 80. Actor Susan Sullivan is 80. Country singer Jacky Ward is 76. Actor Jameson Parker is 75. Actor-singer Andrea Marcovicci is 74. Rock musician Herman Rarebell is 73. Singer Graham Parker is 72. Actor Delroy Lindo is 70. Comedian Kevin Nealon is 69. Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon is 66. Actor Oscar Nunez is 64. Actor Elizabeth Perkins is 62. Singer Kim Wilde is 62. Actor Tim Guinee is 60. Rock musician Kirk Hammett (Metallica) is 60. Rock singer Tim DeLaughter is 57. Author and lecturer Brené Brown is 57. Actor Romany Malco is 54. Actor Owen Wilson is 54. Actor Dan Bakkedahl is 54. Singer Duncan Sheik is 53. Actor Mike Epps is 52. Actor Peta Wilson is 52. Actor Chloe Sevigny is 48. Country singer Jessi Alexander is 46. Actor Steven Pasquale is 46. Rapper Fabolous is 45. Actor-director Nate Parker is 43. Rapper Mike Jones is 42.
— The Associated Press