Bowling Green
Arnold Consulting Engineering Services Inc., 1300 Campbell Lane, site work, $75,000.
Neon Campus Inc. (A1 Smoke Shop), 1436 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.
Jagoe Homes, 636 Big Leaf Ave., Lot 155, residential building, $316,240.
Jagoe Homes, 592 Big Leaf Court, Lot 217, residential building, $337,305.
Jagoe Homes, 969 Anise Lane, Lot 47, residential building, $300,960.
Jagoe Homes, 743 Lily St., Lot 220, residential building, $357,320.
Vision Builders (pool house), 2011 Nashville Road, residential building, $125,000.
Finishes By Design (Professional Labs Inc., alter commercial interior), 2425 Scottsville Road, Suite 108, commercial building, $68,000.
Signature Signs, 922 State St., sign.
Sign Crafters, 150 Walton Ave., sign.
Erskine Concepts (MacKenzie’s Flowers, add/alter monument sign), 935 Lovers Lane, sign.
MNM LLC, 1546 Chestnut St., site work, $30,000.
Bluegrass Building Co. (BGCC, cover existing patio), 251 Beech Bend Road, commercial building, $100,000.
Artisan Homes LLC, Lot 155, 975 Cumberland Ridge Way, residential building, $800,000.
Vision Builders LLC, 275 Townsend Way, Lot 113, residential building, $215,000.
Vision Builders LLC, 271 Townsend Way, Lot 114, residential building, $215,000.
Warren Fiscal Court, 636 Center St., site work, $1,000.
Vision Builders LLC, 226 Traditions Blvd., Lot 54, residential building, $415,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 758 Lily St., Lot 139, residential building, $290,895.
Lang Lam Khai (add to bedroom on single-family residence), 2413 Pecan St., residential building, $11,000.
Closet & Caseworks of KY LLC, (Vitality Pain Clinic, Cave Mill BG LLC, alter commercial interior), 610 Cave Mill Road, Suite 2, commercial building, $200,000.
Namik Nukic (add to existing patio), 315 Maple Hill St., residential building, $4,000.
Rushing Builders Inc., 1928 Twilight Ave., Lot 102, residential building, $120,000.
Rushing Builders Inc., 1922 Twilight Ave., Lot 103, residential building, $120,000.
Rushing Builders Inc., 1934 Twilight Ave., Lot 101, residential building, $120,000.
M&P Renovation Inc. (add to commercial building, pergola), 1132 Fairview Ave., commercial building, $8,894.
Gomez Construction, 517 White Dogwood Drive, Lot 584, residential building, $130,000.
Gomez Construction, 523 White Dogwood Drive, Lot 585, residential building, $130,000.
Dominion 5, 173 Technology Way, Lot 11, site work, $100,000.
Hoard Custom Signs Lane, 1661 Campbell Lane, sign.
Zonia Chuvac, 314 W. 11th Ave., site work, $900.
Zonia Chuvac (add attached carport), 314 W. 11th Ave., residential building, $2,100.
Bee Meh (add deck to single-family residence), 717 Denali St., residential building, $1,700.
Morgan’s Fresh Cut Trees (Paxx Burk), 2818 Nashville Road, tent.
RT Hines Construction Group (add/alter commercial building, expand outdoor seating area w/cover), 760 Campbell Lane, commercial building, $85,000.
Mosley Management Inc., (Hamilton Pointe Flagship Property, add two decks to mobile home), 436 Dishman Lane, Lot 10, residential building, $1,500.
Mosley Management Inc. (Hamilton Pointe Flagship Property, add mobile home decks), 436 Dishman Lane, residential building, $1,500.
Scott Murphy & Daniel, 187 Mitch McConnell Way, site work, $713,389.
Warren County
William and Kim Jenkins, 1347 Goshen Church North Road, single-family residence, $60,000.
Robert Brogli, Lot 70, Parkland Gardens subdivision, $2,400.
Night Hawk Real Estate LLC, Lot 2, Leon Tarter subdivision, single-family residence remodel, $10,000.
Derrick and Deserai Huff, 3220 Fuqua Road, short-term rental, $20,000.
M.A. Williams Properties, Lot 57, Carter Crossings, single-family residence, $226,800.
M.A. Williams Properties, Lot 60, Carter Crossings, single-family residence, $226,800.
Senad Husnic and Bektic Esmir, Lot 248, The Summit subdivision, single-family residence, $950,000.
Donald and Joyce Buchanon, Lot 5, Golden Acres subdivision, carport, $10,000.
Harley and Bethel Moore, Lot 330, Northridge subdivision, sunroom, $27,998.
Gemini Homes Inc., Lot 9, Hardcastle Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $650,000.
Terry and Lisa Proctor, Lot 59, Heritage Meadows subdivision, garage, $35,000.
Ashley Edwards and Alex Cook, Lot 91, Weatherstone subdivision, fence, $1,500.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 94, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $400,000.
Benjamin Whitney, 4747 Dye Ford Road, garage, $20,000.
Benjamin Whitney, 4747 Dye Ford Road, storage shed, $6,000.
Benjamin Whitney, 4747 Dye Ford Road, garage, $20,000.
Timothy and Kendra Minton, 700 Hedge St., single-family residence, $110,000.
Southern Craftsman Homes LLC, Lot 79, Scottish Manor subdivision, single-family residence, $145,000.
Darrel and Angela Paschal, 766 Blue Level Road, single-family residence addition (bathroom), $10,000.
Mike Brown Construction, Lot 17, Serenity Estates subdivision, single-family residence, $185,000.
Tom Goodworth Construction Inc., Lot 30, Breckenridge, single-family residence, $301,500.
Kevin Crabbe, 7240 Russellville Road, single-family residence addition, $29,000.
Benjamin and Jenna Hughes, 432 Robin Hood Trail, single-family residence addition (bedroom), $62,000.
Steven and Kelley Helton, Lot 40, Shamrock Acres subdivision, pool, $26,000.
Home Maintenance Solutions Inc., Lot 5, Breckenridge subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
Home Maintenance Solutions Inc., Lot 9, Breckenridge subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
Adam and Christina Sanders, 245 Maria Drive, single-family residence remodel (bonus room), $29,500.
Savanna Leitz, 312 Hadley Cohron Road, manufactured home, $97,977.
Andrew Tedder and Florence Taylor Boswell, 2632 Plano Road, single-family residence addition (kitchen), $65,000.
Andrew Tedder and Florence Taylor Boswell, 2632 Plano Road, single-family residence addition, $50,000.
Andrew Tedder and Florence Taylor Boswell, 2632 Plano Road, single-family residence addition (closet), $35,000.
Jason Aaron Anderson, Lot 21, Hardcastle Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $370,000.
Michael and Catherine Webster, 1551 Old Springfield Road, pool, $32,000.
Todd A. St. Pierre, Lot 145, Hunters Crossing subdivision, pool, $25,500.
Matthew Marple, 1901 Will Bohannon Road, manufactured home, $110,000.
Jonathan and Ashley Wilson, Lot 127, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $450,000.
Jason and Rebekah McKinney, 318 Greathouse Road, single-family residence, $650,000.
Rothco Properties LLC, Lot 8, Carter Crossing subdivision, single-family residence, $175,000.
Rothco Properties LLC, 563 Cumberland Pointe Lane, single-family residence, $175,000.
Western Homes LLC, Lot 282, McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $252,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 38, Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $408,020.
Soleiman and Barbara Kiasatpour, Lot 188, The Summit subdivision, single-family residence, $500,000.
Robert Vega, 8095 Smiths Grove Scottsville Road, single-family residence addition (garage), $15,000.
Linda and David Sanderson, Lot 17, Wind Haven subdivision, accessory apartment, $300,000.
Goodall Homes, Lot 63, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $338,000.
Thomas and Ginger Tomlinson, 1625 Alvaton Greenhill Road, garage, $600,000.
Thomas and Ginger Tomlinson, 1625 Alvaton Greenhill Road, garage, $50,000.
Richard Edwards, Lot 275, McCoy Place subdivision, fence, $4,300.
Bryan Sergent, Lot 11, Barrington Manor subdivision, single-family residence, $800,000.
Zihad Delic, Lot 146, South Glen Gables subdivision, pool, $35,000.
M.A. Williams Properties, Lot 38, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $204,210.
McDonald’s Corp. and Alexandria Burrell, Lot 2, C.A. Hunt property subdivision, restaurant, $80,000.
Brandie and Neal Strain, 3050 Church St., garage, $19,000.
Dawn and Timothy Douglas, 2804 Meadowview Ave., garage, $35,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 5, Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $403,030.
Contracting Unlimited Inc., Lot 4, Eagle Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $350,000.
McKinley and Crisandra Coleman, 152, Northridge Drive, garage, $8,200.
Goodall Homes, Lot 9, Stuart Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $345,000.
Goodall Homes, Lot 86, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $340,000.
Joel and Jackie Hawkins, 511 Ben T. Johns Road, three temporary structures.
Jeremy Whalen, 790 Wren Road, garage, $16,329.
Robert and Candice Oberkramer, 12465 Woodburn Allen Springs Road, garage, $23,143.
Henson Contracting, Lot 253, McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $225,000.
Henson Contracting, Lot 252, McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $225,000.
Joshua Keith Biggs, Lot 2, Grant property, single-family residence, $865,000.
Joshua Keith Biggs, Lot 2, Grant property, pool, $102,000.
Gemstone Property Development LLC, Lot 124, Weatherstone subdivision, single-family residence, $145,985.
April Sundi Ann Lee, 819 Cox Road, single-family residence addition (garage), $6,000.
Stacy House, 4463 Petros Road, single-family residence, $360,000.
Adam West, 1625 Plum Springs Road, single-family residence remodel (living space), $20,000.
Hughes Construction Services LLC, Lot 109, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $300,000.
Dwight and Shannon Bushong, 681 Allen Michael Court, garage, $20,000.
Howe Construction LLC, Lot 48, The Heritage subdivision, single-family residence, $360,000.
Howe Construction LLC, Lot 40, The Heritage subdivision, single-family residence, $350,000.
Eddie and Cheri Ryalls, Lot 168, Hunters Crossing subdivision, fence, $3,000.
North Central Telephone Cooperative, 6324 Ky. 185, Unit 2, utility/miscellaneous, $40,000.
North Central Telephone Cooperative, 303 Hammett Hill Road, Unit 2, utility/miscellaneous, $40,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 87, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $303,785.
Cristina and Aaron Lamar, Lot 125, The Summit subdivision, pool, $69,370.
Jackie and Amanda Wheet, 5999 Gotts Hydro Road, single-family residence addition (sunroom), $35,000.
Anthony and Tiffany Arnold, 281 Meadow Court, garage, $45,000.
Goodall Homes, Lot 27, Breckenridge subdivision, single-family residence, $318,000.
Mirsad Osmanovic, 6234 Nashville Road, demolition.
S&S Construction, Lot 253, The Summit subdivision, single-family residence, $450,000.
Anthony and Tiffany Arnold, 281 Meadow Court, paving, $3,000.
Graham Builders LLC, 1183 T. Elkins Road, garage, $65,000.
The Jones Company of KY II LLC, single-family residence, $619,000.
William Garrity, 2172 Mount Olivet Road, single-family residence, $240,000.
William Garrity, 2172 Mount Olivet Road, agriculture building, $25,000.
Cornerstone Construction LLP, Lot 272 McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $120,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 100, Belvins Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $449,750.
Jonathan White, Lot 8, Cross Creek subdivision, pool, $60,460.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 1, Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $399,196.
Phil Brown Construction LLC, Lot 638, Northridge subdivision, $125,000.
Phil Brown Construction LLC, Lot 639, Northridge subdivision, $130,000.
Phil Brown Construction LLC, Lot 640, Northridge subdivision, $125,000.
Cardinal Construction Services LLC, Lot 91, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $400,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 62, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $314,445.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 49, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $318,515.