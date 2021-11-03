Bowling Green

Arnold Consulting Engineering Services Inc., 1300 Campbell Lane, site work, $75,000.

Neon Campus Inc. (A1 Smoke Shop), 1436 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.

Jagoe Homes, 636 Big Leaf Ave., Lot 155, residential building, $316,240.

Jagoe Homes, 592 Big Leaf Court, Lot 217, residential building, $337,305.

Jagoe Homes, 969 Anise Lane, Lot 47, residential building, $300,960.

Jagoe Homes, 743 Lily St., Lot 220, residential building, $357,320.

Vision Builders (pool house), 2011 Nashville Road, residential building, $125,000.

Finishes By Design (Professional Labs Inc., alter commercial interior), 2425 Scottsville Road, Suite 108, commercial building, $68,000.

Signature Signs, 922 State St., sign.

Sign Crafters, 150 Walton Ave., sign.

Erskine Concepts (MacKenzie’s Flowers, add/alter monument sign), 935 Lovers Lane, sign.

MNM LLC, 1546 Chestnut St., site work, $30,000.

Bluegrass Building Co. (BGCC, cover existing patio), 251 Beech Bend Road, commercial building, $100,000.

Artisan Homes LLC, Lot 155, 975 Cumberland Ridge Way, residential building, $800,000.

Vision Builders LLC, 275 Townsend Way, Lot 113, residential building, $215,000.

Vision Builders LLC, 271 Townsend Way, Lot 114, residential building, $215,000.

Warren Fiscal Court, 636 Center St., site work, $1,000.

Vision Builders LLC, 226 Traditions Blvd., Lot 54, residential building, $415,000.

Jagoe Homes Inc., 758 Lily St., Lot 139, residential building, $290,895.

Lang Lam Khai (add to bedroom on single-family residence), 2413 Pecan St., residential building, $11,000.

Closet & Caseworks of KY LLC, (Vitality Pain Clinic, Cave Mill BG LLC, alter commercial interior), 610 Cave Mill Road, Suite 2, commercial building, $200,000.

Namik Nukic (add to existing patio), 315 Maple Hill St., residential building, $4,000.

Rushing Builders Inc., 1928 Twilight Ave., Lot 102, residential building, $120,000.

Rushing Builders Inc., 1922 Twilight Ave., Lot 103, residential building, $120,000.

Rushing Builders Inc., 1934 Twilight Ave., Lot 101, residential building, $120,000.

M&P Renovation Inc. (add to commercial building, pergola), 1132 Fairview Ave., commercial building, $8,894.

Gomez Construction, 517 White Dogwood Drive, Lot 584, residential building, $130,000.

Gomez Construction, 523 White Dogwood Drive, Lot 585, residential building, $130,000.

Dominion 5, 173 Technology Way, Lot 11, site work, $100,000.

Hoard Custom Signs Lane, 1661 Campbell Lane, sign.

Zonia Chuvac, 314 W. 11th Ave., site work, $900.

Zonia Chuvac (add attached carport), 314 W. 11th Ave., residential building, $2,100.

Bee Meh (add deck to single-family residence), 717 Denali St., residential building, $1,700.

Morgan’s Fresh Cut Trees (Paxx Burk), 2818 Nashville Road, tent.

RT Hines Construction Group (add/alter commercial building, expand outdoor seating area w/cover), 760 Campbell Lane, commercial building, $85,000.

Mosley Management Inc., (Hamilton Pointe Flagship Property, add two decks to mobile home), 436 Dishman Lane, Lot 10, residential building, $1,500.

Mosley Management Inc. (Hamilton Pointe Flagship Property, add mobile home decks), 436 Dishman Lane, residential building, $1,500.

Scott Murphy & Daniel, 187 Mitch McConnell Way, site work, $713,389.

Warren County

William and Kim Jenkins, 1347 Goshen Church North Road, single-family residence, $60,000.

Robert Brogli, Lot 70, Parkland Gardens subdivision, $2,400.

Night Hawk Real Estate LLC, Lot 2, Leon Tarter subdivision, single-family residence remodel, $10,000.

Derrick and Deserai Huff, 3220 Fuqua Road, short-term rental, $20,000.

M.A. Williams Properties, Lot 57, Carter Crossings, single-family residence, $226,800.

M.A. Williams Properties, Lot 60, Carter Crossings, single-family residence, $226,800.

Senad Husnic and Bektic Esmir, Lot 248, The Summit subdivision, single-family residence, $950,000.

Donald and Joyce Buchanon, Lot 5, Golden Acres subdivision, carport, $10,000.

Harley and Bethel Moore, Lot 330, Northridge subdivision, sunroom, $27,998.

Gemini Homes Inc., Lot 9, Hardcastle Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $650,000.

Terry and Lisa Proctor, Lot 59, Heritage Meadows subdivision, garage, $35,000.

Ashley Edwards and Alex Cook, Lot 91, Weatherstone subdivision, fence, $1,500.

Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 94, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $400,000.

Benjamin Whitney, 4747 Dye Ford Road, garage, $20,000.

Benjamin Whitney, 4747 Dye Ford Road, storage shed, $6,000.

Benjamin Whitney, 4747 Dye Ford Road, garage, $20,000.

Timothy and Kendra Minton, 700 Hedge St., single-family residence, $110,000.

Southern Craftsman Homes LLC, Lot 79, Scottish Manor subdivision, single-family residence, $145,000.

Darrel and Angela Paschal, 766 Blue Level Road, single-family residence addition (bathroom), $10,000.

Mike Brown Construction, Lot 17, Serenity Estates subdivision, single-family residence, $185,000.

Tom Goodworth Construction Inc., Lot 30, Breckenridge, single-family residence, $301,500.

Kevin Crabbe, 7240 Russellville Road, single-family residence addition, $29,000.

Benjamin and Jenna Hughes, 432 Robin Hood Trail, single-family residence addition (bedroom), $62,000.

Steven and Kelley Helton, Lot 40, Shamrock Acres subdivision, pool, $26,000.

Home Maintenance Solutions Inc., Lot 5, Breckenridge subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.

Home Maintenance Solutions Inc., Lot 9, Breckenridge subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.

Adam and Christina Sanders, 245 Maria Drive, single-family residence remodel (bonus room), $29,500.

Savanna Leitz, 312 Hadley Cohron Road, manufactured home, $97,977.

Andrew Tedder and Florence Taylor Boswell, 2632 Plano Road, single-family residence addition (kitchen), $65,000.

Andrew Tedder and Florence Taylor Boswell, 2632 Plano Road, single-family residence addition, $50,000.

Andrew Tedder and Florence Taylor Boswell, 2632 Plano Road, single-family residence addition (closet), $35,000.

Jason Aaron Anderson, Lot 21, Hardcastle Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $370,000.

Michael and Catherine Webster, 1551 Old Springfield Road, pool, $32,000.

Todd A. St. Pierre, Lot 145, Hunters Crossing subdivision, pool, $25,500.

Matthew Marple, 1901 Will Bohannon Road, manufactured home, $110,000.

Jonathan and Ashley Wilson, Lot 127, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $450,000.

Jason and Rebekah McKinney, 318 Greathouse Road, single-family residence, $650,000.

Rothco Properties LLC, Lot 8, Carter Crossing subdivision, single-family residence, $175,000.

Rothco Properties LLC, 563 Cumberland Pointe Lane, single-family residence, $175,000.

Western Homes LLC, Lot 282, McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $252,000.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 38, Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $408,020.

Soleiman and Barbara Kiasatpour, Lot 188, The Summit subdivision, single-family residence, $500,000.

Robert Vega, 8095 Smiths Grove Scottsville Road, single-family residence addition (garage), $15,000.

Linda and David Sanderson, Lot 17, Wind Haven subdivision, accessory apartment, $300,000.

Goodall Homes, Lot 63, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $338,000.

Thomas and Ginger Tomlinson, 1625 Alvaton Greenhill Road, garage, $600,000.

Thomas and Ginger Tomlinson, 1625 Alvaton Greenhill Road, garage, $50,000.

Richard Edwards, Lot 275, McCoy Place subdivision, fence, $4,300.

Bryan Sergent, Lot 11, Barrington Manor subdivision, single-family residence, $800,000.

Zihad Delic, Lot 146, South Glen Gables subdivision, pool, $35,000.

M.A. Williams Properties, Lot 38, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $204,210.

McDonald’s Corp. and Alexandria Burrell, Lot 2, C.A. Hunt property subdivision, restaurant, $80,000.

Brandie and Neal Strain, 3050 Church St., garage, $19,000.

Dawn and Timothy Douglas, 2804 Meadowview Ave., garage, $35,000.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 5, Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $403,030.

Contracting Unlimited Inc., Lot 4, Eagle Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $350,000.

McKinley and Crisandra Coleman, 152, Northridge Drive, garage, $8,200.

Goodall Homes, Lot 9, Stuart Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $345,000.

Goodall Homes, Lot 86, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $340,000.

Joel and Jackie Hawkins, 511 Ben T. Johns Road, three temporary structures.

Jeremy Whalen, 790 Wren Road, garage, $16,329.

Robert and Candice Oberkramer, 12465 Woodburn Allen Springs Road, garage, $23,143.

Henson Contracting, Lot 253, McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $225,000.

Henson Contracting, Lot 252, McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $225,000.

Joshua Keith Biggs, Lot 2, Grant property, single-family residence, $865,000.

Joshua Keith Biggs, Lot 2, Grant property, pool, $102,000.

Gemstone Property Development LLC, Lot 124, Weatherstone subdivision, single-family residence, $145,985.

April Sundi Ann Lee, 819 Cox Road, single-family residence addition (garage), $6,000.

Stacy House, 4463 Petros Road, single-family residence, $360,000.

Adam West, 1625 Plum Springs Road, single-family residence remodel (living space), $20,000.

Hughes Construction Services LLC, Lot 109, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $300,000.

Dwight and Shannon Bushong, 681 Allen Michael Court, garage, $20,000.

Howe Construction LLC, Lot 48, The Heritage subdivision, single-family residence, $360,000.

Howe Construction LLC, Lot 40, The Heritage subdivision, single-family residence, $350,000.

Eddie and Cheri Ryalls, Lot 168, Hunters Crossing subdivision, fence, $3,000.

North Central Telephone Cooperative, 6324 Ky. 185, Unit 2, utility/miscellaneous, $40,000.

North Central Telephone Cooperative, 303 Hammett Hill Road, Unit 2, utility/miscellaneous, $40,000.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 87, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $303,785.

Cristina and Aaron Lamar, Lot 125, The Summit subdivision, pool, $69,370.

Jackie and Amanda Wheet, 5999 Gotts Hydro Road, single-family residence addition (sunroom), $35,000.

Anthony and Tiffany Arnold, 281 Meadow Court, garage, $45,000.

Goodall Homes, Lot 27, Breckenridge subdivision, single-family residence, $318,000.

Mirsad Osmanovic, 6234 Nashville Road, demolition.

S&S Construction, Lot 253, The Summit subdivision, single-family residence, $450,000.

Anthony and Tiffany Arnold, 281 Meadow Court, paving, $3,000.

Graham Builders LLC, 1183 T. Elkins Road, garage, $65,000.

The Jones Company of KY II LLC, single-family residence, $619,000.

William Garrity, 2172 Mount Olivet Road, single-family residence, $240,000.

William Garrity, 2172 Mount Olivet Road, agriculture building, $25,000.

Cornerstone Construction LLP, Lot 272 McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $120,000.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 100, Belvins Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $449,750.

Jonathan White, Lot 8, Cross Creek subdivision, pool, $60,460.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 1, Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $399,196.

Phil Brown Construction LLC, Lot 638, Northridge subdivision, $125,000.

Phil Brown Construction LLC, Lot 639, Northridge subdivision, $130,000.

Phil Brown Construction LLC, Lot 640, Northridge subdivision, $125,000.

Cardinal Construction Services LLC, Lot 91, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $400,000.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 62, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $314,445.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 49, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $318,515.