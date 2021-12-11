Downed power lines, snapped utility poles and debris littered the street near the intersection of Scottsville Road and U.S. 31-W By-Pass in Bowling Green on Saturday after a tornado swept through town and left devastation in its wake.
A woman openly wept as she walked along the roadside surveying the damage: “I never thought I’d see this in our town,” she said.
Up the road before her, a box truck lay toppled on its side. Nearby, a wooden 2x4 skewered the front end of a pickup truck stranded in the road. With splinters of wood and trash scattered about, it was as if someone had carpet-bombed one of Bowling Green’s major thoroughfares, rendering parts of it unrecognizable.
Later, a National Weather Service survey team deployed to Bowling Green to assess the damage determined it was consistent with an EF-3 tornado – with estimated wind speeds of 150 mph. Damage was likely to be in the hundreds of millions and there were an undetermined number of fatalities.
Over the police scanner, first responders were frustrated by drivers jamming side streets with traffic and holding up cellphones to take pictures or video. Others surveyed the damage on foot, while other people assisted with cleanup efforts around businesses in the area.
Despite the mess they faced, workers did their best to begin restoring power to homes. As of noon Saturday, Warren County Rural Electric Cooperative Corp. reported about 16,000 members without power.
At Western Kentucky University, crews had restored power to most campus buildings with backup generators. The university’s IT division was working to restore network systems that support campus Wi-Fi, phone systems and WKU’s website. Cell service in the broader area remained spotty.
WKU commencement celebrations and activities were canceled Saturday.
“This work is very much ongoing,” WKU President Timothy Caboni said in a statement. “Preliminary assessments indicate that primary structures on campus were largely spared from significant damage.”
Although Caboni initially announced in his statement that at least one student had been killed, WKU spokesman Jace Lux issued a correction and later told the Daily News that the death was instead believed to be a close relative of the student.
“Information is still arriving,” Lux said Saturday morning. “Currently, WKU is not aware of any fatalities within the WKU student body.”
Residence halls remained open Saturday as Caboni urged students to “take your time” and to contact their loved ones.
Caboni added that crews on campus have been working to assess the damage, establish temporary power, restore campus networks and phone lines and restart basic operations.
A more extensive evaluation will take some time, Caboni said. Repair and cleanup efforts will unfold in the coming days and weeks, he said.
“The significance of this event will remain with us forever,” Caboni said. “Please take care of yourselves and your friends and spend a little more time with those you love during the holiday break. To our students traveling home soon: residence halls will not close today as we originally planned: take your time.”
To WKU staff, Caboni said: “Thanks to all of you working hard to serve our students on campus, provide counseling services and manage our facilities. Together we have faced other challenges, and I have no doubt that the Hilltopper spirit that pulls us together in times of crisis will also bring us through this one.”
Teams with Warren County and Bowling Green parks and recreation were surveying damage to county and city properties Saturday morning.
Warren County Parks and Recreation Director Chris Kummer told the Daily News on Saturday morning that there was no major structural damage to park facilities.
“All facilities are intact,” Kummer said, adding facilities did not see the severe damage many residents and business owners saw Saturday.
“Overall, structurally our facilities are doing pretty good,” apart from downed trees and some leaks, Kummer said.
He added that county residents were able to make use of tornado shelters maintained by his parks department. One hundred people sheltered in the Plano tornado shelter during the early morning hours when the storm was moving through the area.
“We were there to get people in,” Kummer said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the community.”
All recreational leagues were canceled Saturday, Kummer said.
He hoped to reopen county parks Monday.
Warren County Parks and Recreation employees were planning to huddle later Saturday to work out their response priorities, Kummer said. Many of the department’s employees were also impacted by the storm and were trying to reach their families, he said.
Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Director Brent Belcher also said city parks facilities had no significant damage apart from some downed trees.
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @NewsByAaron or visit bgdailynews.com.