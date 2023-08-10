Yes, it really is that time. As hard as it may be to believe, it is time for kids to go back to school. That being said, we thought it might be helpful to parents if we asked some mental health professionals to share their input and ideas on the topic.
We spoke with two LifeSkills School-Based therapists: Hayley Torgersen, who works with elementary school aged children; and Chelsea Spears, who works with middle and high school aged kids. These therapists are fondly known as the “Dynamic Duo” in Monroe County.
What follows is a combination of their thoughts and suggestions:
• Get back to a normal bed time and early waking time schedule. It’s best if you can do this gradually.
• Establish a “no screens time” rule at night. Screens before bed are bad for the eyes and keep the brain wound up. More relaxing options might be to read a book, or play a board game with family for 30 minutes before bed. These are more calming routines and can be good for the whole family.
• Get in the habit of laying out the next morning’s clothes each evening. Try to get anything done the night before that can be done. Make sure homework and signed papers, etc. are in the backpack, along with sports practice clothes, etc.
• Don’t be late in the morning. Make a point to arrive at school on time so there is plenty of time to adjust to your routine.
• For younger kids, create a good-bye ritual to repeat every day (a special handshake, or a song, or silly phrase … make up your own). It is something to look forward to and a good memory to share, and it helps with the separation.
• It’s important for parents to remember that back to school time is packed with mixed feelings and emotions. Kids can be happy and excited about getting to see their school friends. They might also be quite anxious about the big changes … like a new teacher, different classroom, and unknown peers.
• When younger children are struggling with anxiety, there are signs to look for. They may be having trouble sleeping, they may refuse to go to school, have frequent stomach aches, nausea, or head aches. Emotional outbursts and difficulty paying attention can also be signs.
• One way to ease anxiety is to make a point to attend the back to school bashes and open houses whenever possible. Kids can see where they will be going, they can check out their classroom, meet the teacher. It is helpful and calming for kids of all ages to familiarize them with their new environment. It also helps parents to see where their kids will be, too.
• Sometimes nerves can be calmed by simply talking and listening. Ask what is bothering them. And listen. It helps them to have their feelings validated. Remind them that they are not the only ones who feel this way and that other kids are going through the same thing. They aren’t alone.
Hayley recommends the following book to her parents:
The Invisible String
By: Patrice Karst
“It focuses on separation and the anxiety from separation,” she said. “It’s about how you can have a connection to people whether or not they are physically with you.”
LifeSkills works to collaborate with all schools within the 10-County region, as needed. In many schools, therapeutic services can be provided within the school to help avoid disruptions in their day.
Anyone in a child’s life can make a referral for services. Some potential referral sources include:
• Primary Care Physicians
• The Department for Community Based Services
• Family Resource and Youth Service Centers
• Court Designated Workers, and other people who work in the court system
• People who work in the Police and Sheriff’s Departments
• School Principals, Teachers, Aids and others that work in the school systems
• Parents and other family members
There are countless reasons why someone might decide to make a referral to LifeSkills school based service program. Some examples are:
• You know a child has experienced or is experiencing a major life change event like divorce, house fire, death of a family member, natural disaster, etc.
• You notice substantial changes in behavior: Changes in grades, attendance, or behavior, isolating self from others (increased time in room, eating lunch alone, staying alone during recess, withdrawn from sports or other activities).
• You notice increased worry or sadness, tantrums or disruptive behaviors, major changes in sleep or appetite, regressions (bedwetting, increased clinginess, fear being away from certain people, language regression (baby talk).
• You notice an increase in physical symptoms (headaches, stomach aches).
• You notice self-harm or talk about self-harm or suicidal ideation.
• Schools may make referrals to assist in the guidance and implementation of interventions needed to support kids in the school setting.
To schedule services, call LifeSkills at: 270-901-5999
For your convenience, LifeSkills also has a text number you can use to schedule services: Text: 205-832-5193