An Edmonson County woman accused of murder and other counts in the death of her toddler son is scheduled to face trial next month.
Alexandra Richardson, 31, is under indictment in Edmonson Circuit Court on charges of murder, first-degree assault, 12 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Richardson is accused of wantonly causing the death of 20-month-old Carson McCullough on Dec. 2, 2019.
Authorities allege that Richardson attempted to cross a flooded bridge on Oak Hill Road over Alexander Creek, and when the car stalled out, Richardson and an older son were able to make it out of the car to safety, but Carson was lost.
First responders at the scene found Carson floating in the water near the car about an hour after it stalled, according to prior court testimony.
He was taken to The Medical Center in Bowling Green and then Monroe Carell Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, where he was pronounced dead.
According to the Edmonson County Sheriff's Office, a paramedic at the scene suspected Richardson of being intoxicated, and she acknowledged at the time having used methamphetamine and marijuana at some point earlier.
Medical records indicate both drugs were in Richardson's system when she was treated at The Medical Center after the incident, the sheriff's office said.
The case is set for trial in Edmonson Circuit Court on Nov. 16, but a mediation hearing has been scheduled for Friday that might result in the case being resolved without a trial.
Retired judge Phil Patton will act as the mediator, according to online court records.
Richardson is currently incarcerated on unrelated criminal charges and has a $250,000 cash bond set in the murder case.
