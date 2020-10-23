NASHVILLE – President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden scrapped over how to tame the coronavirus in Thursday’s final 2020 debate, largely shelving the rancor that overshadowed their previous face-off in favor of a more substantive exchange that highlighted their different approaches to solving major domestic and foreign policy challenges facing the nation.
With less than two weeks until the election, Trump sought to portray himself as the same outsider he first pitched to voters four years ago, repeatedly saying he wasn’t a politician. Biden, meanwhile, argued that Trump was an incompetent leader of a country facing multiple crises and tried to connect what he saw as the president’s failures to the everyday lives of Americans
The night in Nashville began with a battle over the president’s handling of the pandemic. Trump declared that the virus will go away, but Biden warned the nation was heading toward “a dark winter.”
Trump defended his management of the health crisis, dismissing Biden’s warnings that the nation had a dire stretch ahead with spikes in infections. And he promised that a vaccine would be ready in weeks.
“It will go away,” said Trump, staying with his optimistic assessment. “We’re rounding the turn. We’re rounding the corner. It’s going away. ...
“We can’t keep this country closed. This is a massive country with a massive economy,” he said. “There’s depression, alcohol, drugs at a level nobody’s ever seen before. The cure cannot be worse than the problem itself.”
Biden said his administration would defer to the scientists and claimed Trump’s divisive approach hindered the nation’s response.
The debate could prove pivotal though more than 47 million votes already have been cast and there are fewer undecided voters than at this point in previous election years. Their first debate was defined by angry interruptions, but Thursday night featured a milder tone.
The two broke sharply on foreign policy, immigration and racial justice.
Biden called out Trump’s previous refusals to condemn white supremacists and his attacks on the Black Lives Matter movement, declaring that the president “pours fuel on every single racist fire.”
“You know who I am. You know who he is. You know his character. You know my character,” Biden said. The rivals’ reputations for “honor and for telling to truth” are clear, he said. “I am anxious to have this race.”
Trump countered by pointing out his efforts on criminal justice reform, blasting Biden’s support of a 1990s crime bill that disproportionately incarcerated Black men. He declared himself “the least racist person in this room.”
Trump said the legislation “did such harm to the Black community.”
Biden has called the law a mistake in the past, and he reiterated that Thursday. Biden said: “The fact of the matter is, there is institutional racism in America.”
The discussion over race in the country then stretched on for several minutes, with Biden sarcastically seizing on Trump’s fondness for saying he’s done more for African Americans than any president since Abraham Lincoln by referring to Trump as “Abraham Lincoln over here.”
Turning to foreign policy, Biden accused Trump of dealing with a “thug” while holding summits with the leader of North Korea, Kim Jong Un. And closer to home, Biden laced into the Trump administration’s policy of separating children from their parents trying to illegally cross the southern border.
Biden said America has learned from a New York Times report that Trump only paid $750 a year in federal taxes while holding “a secret bank account” in China. The former vice president then noted he’s released all of his tax returns going back 22 years and challenged the president to release his returns, saying, “What are you hiding?”
Trump said he closed his former account in China and claimed his accountants told him he “prepaid tens of millions of dollars” in taxes.
In a visual reminder of the pandemic that has rewritten the norms of American society and fundamentally changed the campaign, sheets of plexiglass had been installed onstage Wednesday between the two men. But in the hours before the debate, they were removed.
The debate, moderated by NBC’s Kristen Welker, was a final chance for each man to make his case to a television audience of tens of millions of voters.
Trump’s campaign held a surprise pre-debate news conference featuring Tony Bobulinski, who said he was Hunter Biden’s former business partner and made allegations that the vice president’s son consulted with his father on China-related business dealings.
Joe Biden declared the discussion about family entanglements “malarkey” and accused Trump of not wanting to talk about the substantive issues.
Biden also said the U.S. needs to embrace clean energy and eventually transition away from the use of oil.
Trump pounced, cutting in, “That’s a big statement,” and wondered aloud if voters in oil-producing states like Texas, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania were listening.
Biden said that his plan was far more nuanced than Trump was making it sound and emphasized that the transition would be gradual. He also criticized Trump for subsidizing the oil industry while failing to give similar benefit to clean energy producers, like wind power and solar.
