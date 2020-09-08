Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump spent Monday diminishing each other’s credentials on the economy and understanding of American workers as the presidential campaign entered its post-Labor Day stretch.
Biden said Trump “lives by a code of lies, greed and selfishness” as he met with union leaders in Harrisburg, Pa., a key swing state. Trump, meanwhile, touted the economic recovery in a White House news conference where he said Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, would “destroy this country and would destroy this economy.”
Labor Day typically marks the unofficial start to the fall campaign season as candidates accelerate their activity for the final sprint to Election Day. Both campaigns reflected that urgency Monday as Harris and Vice President Mike Pence each campaigned in Wisconsin, a state Trump narrowly won in 2016.
While the health of the American economy and status of workers were dominant Labor Day themes, both campaigns also focused on recent protests that have roiled Wisconsin and the rest of the nation after police shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha last month.
Harris met privately with Blake’s family at the Milwaukee airport and spoke with Blake by phone from his hospital bed. Harris told Blake she was proud of him and spoke to each of his family members.
Biden met with Blake’s family during a visit to Wisconsin last week.
Trump didn’t during a trip of his own last week, instead meeting with law enforcement and business owners whose property had been damaged or destroyed during violent protests. Nor did Pence, who touched on the protests during a speech in La Crosse, where he toured an energy facility.
“We will have law and order in every city in this country for every American of every race and creed,” Pence said.
At an AFL-CIO virtual town hall with union President Richard Trumka, Biden called Trump’s alleged remarks about fallen soldiers being “losers” and “suckers” un-American and said Trump would never understand why Americans serve.
Trump has denied making the remarks.
Earlier in the day, Trump painted Biden as a leader incapable of handling the coronavirus and reviving the economy and pledged his “undying loyalty to the American worker.”
He boasted of adding more than 10 million jobs since May, without mentioning that’s only about half of the jobs lost since the pandemic began. He also noted the unemployment rate “plunged” to 8.4%. It was a sharper decline than many economists expected from the prior month.
He alleged Biden and Democrats would “immediately collapse the economy.”
The day marked Harris’ first solo foray onto the campaign trail for in-person events since she became Biden’s running mate nearly a month ago. Biden himself has stepped up his campaigning over the past week, traveling to Pittsburgh and Kenosha and holding two news conferences. Aides said to expect Biden and Harris to increase their campaigning for the remaining weeks.
Polls consistently show the economy as an issue at the top of voters’ minds.
A strong economy that was Trump’s biggest asset for reelection has now become a potential liability, brought down by the coronavirus. Biden claims Trump has had an inadequate response to the pandemic, resulting in more loss of life and jobs than necessary.
The U.S. economy has been steadily rebounding from its epic collapse in the spring as many businesses have reopened and rehired some laid-off employees. Yet the recovery is far from complete.
