Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LOUISVILLE HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF INDIANA AND KENTUCKY, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN INDIANA, CLARK, CRAWFORD, DUBOIS, FLOYD, HARRISON, ORANGE, PERRY, AND WASHINGTON. IN KENTUCKY, ADAIR, ALLEN, ANDERSON, BARREN, BOURBON, BOYLE, BRECKINRIDGE, BULLITT, BUTLER, CASEY, CLARK, CLINTON, CUMBERLAND, EDMONSON, FAYETTE, FRANKLIN, GARRARD, GRAYSON, GREEN, HANCOCK, HARDIN, HARRISON, HART, HENRY, JEFFERSON, JESSAMINE, LARUE, LINCOLN, LOGAN, MADISON, MARION, MEADE, MERCER, METCALFE, MONROE, NELSON, NICHOLAS, OHIO, OLDHAM, RUSSELL, SCOTT, SHELBY, SIMPSON, SPENCER, TAYLOR, WARREN, WASHINGTON, AND WOODFORD. * THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WIDESPREAD RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF ONE TO AS MUCH AS THREE INCHES HAVE FALLEN SINCE EARLY THIS MORNING. SOILS HAVE BECOME SATURATED AND ADDITIONAL RAINFALL WILL LIKELY RESULT IN RUNOFF INTO STREAMS, CREEKS AND LOW LYING AREAS. THIS COULD RESULT IN FLASH FLOODING, ESPECIALLY WHERE REPEATED THUNDERSTORMS IMPACT AN AREA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&