Justin Williams and Sarah Lockwood, both of Bowling Green, were presented $500 Kentucky Rural Letter Carriers' Association Book Fund Scholarships at the state convention held in Bowling Green. Williams is working toward his master's degree in computer science and engineering and Lockwood is currently attending Southern New Hampshire University. The scholarship assists in continuing education of rural mail carrier union members, their children and grandchildren.