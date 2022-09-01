A two-vehicle crash in Allen County left one person dead and two others facing criminal charges.
The Scottsville Police Department said officers responded at 8:16 a.m. Thursday to the crash site at U.S. 31-E and Ky. 100.
An investigation determined a 2017 Nissan driven by Annissa Stanton, 28, of Nashville, was traveling north on U.S. 31-E and failed to yield to traffic at a red light at the intersection with Ky. 100, Scottsville police said.
Stanton’s vehicle crashed in the intersection with a 2006 Buick driven by Vernon D. Cooper, 78, of Scottsville, that was traveling east on Ky. 100.
Cooper was taken to The Medical Center in Scottsville, where he was pronounced dead.
Stanton and a passenger in her vehicle, Desiree O’Neal, 34, of Hendersonville, Tenn., were treated at The Medical Center in Scottsville.
Stanton was arrested on charges of first-degree manslaughter, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, first-degree wanton endangerment, disregarding a traffic control device, reckless driving and operating on a suspended license.
O’Neal was charged with first-degree manslaughter by complicity and alcohol intoxication in a public place.
