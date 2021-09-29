A pickup truck crashed into a box truck waiting at a railroad crossing Wednesday in Logan County, leaving two people injured.
The Logan County Sheriff's Department said deputies responded about 10:20 a.m. to U.S. 68 By-Pass at Ky. 79 following reports of a crash.
Investigation indicated that a 2011 GMC Silverado driven by Michael Lyons, 52, of Elkton, struck a 2016 Ford box truck driven by Brian Burton.
The box truck was stopped at a railroad crossing and the crossing arms were activated, the sheriff's office said.
Lyons lost control of his truck after the crash and struck the railroad signal post. He was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
A passenger, Joshua Keith, 39, of Bonnieville, was taken to TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening.