APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

A woman passes by a board depicting former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and reads: “The World of Brave People! #thank you for support,” with antitank hedgehogs in the foreground, on Monday in the town of Bucha, outside Kyiv, Ukraine.

 Efrem Lukatsky / AP

KYIV, Ukraine – Ukraine won support Tuesday from Baltic nations and Poland in its quest to obtain Western fighter jets, but there were no signs that larger nations like the U.S. and Britain have changed their stance of refusing to provide the warplanes to Kyiv after almost a year of battling Russia’s invading forces.