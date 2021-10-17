In an Associated Press story that appeared recently in this newspaper, President Joe Biden said opponents of his spending plans are complicit in America’s decline.
Biden’s choice of the words “complicit” and “decline” are ill-chosen and unfortunate. We cannot remember a president who has been complicit in more bad decisions and disasters in such a short time span.
For starters, it’s almost impossible to conceive the shipwreck happening on our southern border. Our president is basically ignoring this onslaught of humanity crossing our border illegally.
While Vice President Kamala Harris searches for root causes of this problem, the root cause is right there in plain sight in the Oval Office. The root causes are Biden’s decisions to halt construction of the border wall, resume catch and release and stop the remain in Mexico policy. These actions were a clear signal to the world that our borders were wide open.
Biden is complicit in the human trafficking, sex trafficking and dangerous drugs pouring into our country because our border control officers are too busy babysitting the flood tide of illegals to do the jobs they should be doing.
Biden is complicit for the humiliation the nation suffered in our poorly conceived and executed withdrawal from Afghanistan, which he proclaimed was an “extraordinary success.”
It may have been a success in his mind, but our allies in NATO and elsewhere were dismayed, our credibility was badly damaged and bad actors around the world were emboldened. It is certainly no coincidence that bombers and jet fighters from mainland China began overflying Formosa shortly after the evacuation debacle.
Both our friends and our enemies likely believe they are witnessing America in decline.
Biden was complicit in ignoring the advice of his top generals to leave a small number of troops in Afghanistan. That was his right as commander-in-chief, but he owns this bad decision as well as his decision to not start evacuating our citizens and allies earlier.
The president says he doesn’t “recall” the advice of his top generals. We believe this should be of greater concern than the fact their advice was ignored.
Biden is complicit in telling the American people that we would not leave Afghanistan until every American was out. We were also told that our president was against a vaccine mandate until he reversed himself and issued a mandate so broad that even individuals with immunity from already having COVID-19 were expected to get a jab.
Interestingly, the vaccine mandate did not cover the swarms of illegals crossing our border who are reported to have a high positivity rate. Are Americans now second-class citizens in our own country?
Our president is complicit for his attorney general mistaking citizens who appear at school board meetings to express disapproval of various policies for domestic terrorists. He has gone so far as suggesting he will unleash the FBI on them. SERIOUSLY? The nation’s highest law enforcement official and his boss need to review the First Amendment, particularly those parts that pertain to freedom of speech and assembly. It’s scary that our attorney general came close to being on the Supreme Court.
When Biden assumed the presidency, our nation was energy independent, inflation was low as well as the price of gasoline and natural gas. This has changed dramatically in a short period of time. Citizens feel the pain every time they buy gas or groceries and will experience more pain when they heat their homes this winter.
As a presidential candidate, Biden promised his tax plan would not impact anyone making less than $400,000.
Quite frankly, he misled us. Inflation is the cruelest of all taxes. It impacts everybody, but particularly those on the lower tier of income. A headline over a September story in the Wall Street Journal underscored this reality. It read: Inflation Erases Low-Wage Workers’ Gains.
Finally, our president’s $3.5 billion Build Back Better program has a provision that would allow the IRS to monitor our banking transactions as low as $600. This is an extremely dangerous overreach and intrusion of our personal privacy. Does anyone seriously believe the drug cartels launder money in amounts this small? Biden is complicit for this proposed invasion of our privacy, which must be stopped.
In fairness, we should give our president some credit. For such a short time in our highest office, he has a remarkably long list of words and actions for which he is complicit.