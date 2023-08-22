Happy birthday for Aug. 24: Take control of your life and set boundaries that help you distance yourself from anyone who takes advantage of your generosity. Your numbers are 3, 14, 22, 27, 35, 41, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Soothe your soul, rid yourself of stress and do whatever it takes to achieve inner peace. Refuse to let others interfere or cause you to second-guess yourself. Trust your judgment and protect yourself from those who want to limit or control you. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Situations will not be transparent. Take your time; you’ll know when the moment is right. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Fix your place, add to your comfort and spend time with someone you love. Pay more attention to what and who makes you happy. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Call on the people you know you can count on, and you’ll get the support and help you need to reach your goal. A joint venture will make your plans more accessible and cost-efficient if you refuse to let a fast-talking sales pitch interfere. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Pay attention. Putting your best foot forward will show others you are a leader, not a follower. Choose a safe and healthy lifestyle. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take a step back and observe. The proper knowledge will give you the mindset to carry on with confidence and success. HH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Use your power of persuasion, and you’ll get all the help you need. Use your intelligence to whittle costs and make appropriate adjustments to ensure success. Pay attention to what’s happening around you, and you’ll avoid a costly repair. Cap overindulgence. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A proposal will entice you. A reasonable balance between work and play will help keep the peace. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Sum up your situation and protect against anyone who leads you astray. Make personal gain and self-love your goal. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make a move. You have what it takes to reach your goal; don’t dawdle or replace confidence with doubt. Trust and believe in yourself and forge ahead without trepidation. Gather the facts and refuse to let your emotions or insecurities stand in your way. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Nurturing meaningful relationships will lead to unexpected long-term benefits. Balance and integrity will make a difference in how things unfold. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Look at the possibilities and the cost involved before you take on something new to you. Follow the information highway until you feel confident you have exhausted every detail. Consider partnering with someone who has just as much to contribute as you. HH
H: Avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. HH: You can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. HHH: Focus and you’ll reach your goals. HHHH: Aim high; start new projects. HHHHH: Nothing can stop you; go for gold.